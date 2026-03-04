Greek F-16s scrambled amid threat to Cyprus airbase after drone detection

Greece scrambled its F-16 fighter jets, based in Cyprus, on Wednesday after a drone was detected near Lebanese airspace, eKathimerini reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Two Greek F-16 fighter jets based in Cyprus took to the air on Wednesday after a drone was spotted near Lebanese airspace at around 9:30 AM local time, likely targeting the British RAF Akrotiri airbase," the publication writes. It is not yet clear whether the drone was intercepted or shot down.

As a precautionary measure, the airspace over Larnaca International Airport in Cyprus was temporarily closed, forcing an Aegean Airlines flight bound for Larnaca to return to Athens.

Addition

A strike drone crashed on the runway of RAF Akrotiri airbase early Monday morning.

Greece has deployed a total of four F-16 Viper fighter jets and two frigates as part of a defensive operation aimed at protecting Cyprus from a potential Iranian strike and underscores Athens' solidarity with Nicosia.

The UK is also deploying a warship after an attack on a military base in Cyprus. France is deploying the nuclear aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" and escort frigates in the Mediterranean Sea. France has also deployed fighter jets, air defense systems, and airborne radar assets to protect allied airspace.

As CNN notes, on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot stated that France had deployed Rafale fighter jets over the UAE to protect its military bases there. "They were conducting air security operations over our bases," Barrot told BFMTV. Barrot did not specify what missions the fighter jets were performing, or whether they were involved in shooting down any drones or missiles that might have threatened the bases.

France had previously criticized the US and Israeli attack on Iran, with French President Emmanuel Macron stating that the operation took place "outside the framework of international law, which we cannot approve." British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has consistently stated that the UK will not join the US and Israel in any offensive actions, but some have expressed fears that it could be drawn into another Iraq-style conflict.

Politico noted that "the EU does not want to be drawn into a US-Israeli war with Iran," but "it may not have a choice."