Great Reconciliation: China to Resume Rare Earth Mineral Exports to the US

Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed to allow the supply of rare earth minerals and magnets to the United States of America. This may reduce tensions between the world's largest economies. This was reported by Reuters with reference to a statement by Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

Answering a journalist's question on board Air Force One about the agreement reached, Trump confirmed: "Yes, he agreed."

The statement came the day after a phone call between the US President and the Chinese leader, the task of which was to resolve trade disputes that have been ongoing for the past few weeks. According to Trump, the negotiations ended with a "very positive result", and now "there should be no questions about the complexity of products based on rare earth elements."

According to Reuters sources, China has temporarily granted export licenses to suppliers of rare earth minerals serving three leading American automakers. It is expected that in the near future, senior advisers to the US President will hold another round of negotiations with the Chinese delegation in London.

The agreement with China is already in the final stage - Trump said on Friday.

This step may help reduce tensions in trade and economic relations between the two largest economies in the world.

Let us remind you

In April 2025, the Chinese Government banned South Korean companies from supplying products containing Chinese rare earth elements to US defense companies, and also warned of sanctions in case of non-compliance with these requirements.

The meeting of the American and Chinese delegations on the trade agreement will take place on June 9 - Trump