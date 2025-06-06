$41.470.01
Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair
The meeting of the American and Chinese delegations on the trade agreement will take place on June 9 - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

Donald Trump announced that American representatives will meet with a Chinese delegation on June 9 in London to discuss the trade agreement. He expressed hope that the negotiations will be successful.

The meeting of the American and Chinese delegations on the trade agreement will take place on June 9 - Trump

US President Donald Trump announced that a meeting of US representatives with a Chinese delegation on a trade agreement will take place on June 9 in London. Trump wrote about this on his own social network Truth Social, UNN writes.

I am pleased to announce that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Latnick, and US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer will meet in London on Monday, June 9, 2025, with representatives from China to discuss a trade agreement 

- Trump said.

At the same time, Trump expressed hope that this meeting would go well.

The meeting should go very well. Thank you for your attention to this issue! 

- the head of the White House noted.

Addition

Trump told details of his telephone conversation with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In particular, the head of the White House said that a meeting of the American and Chinese teams is being prepared to discuss a trade agreement.

"I have just completed a very fruitful phone conversation with Chinese President Xi, during which I discussed some of the intricacies of our recently concluded and agreed trade agreement. The conversation lasted approximately one and a half hours and resulted in a very positive outcome for both countries," Trump said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
White House
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
China
United States
London
