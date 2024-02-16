ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Google steps up fight against disinformation ahead of EU elections - Reuters

Google steps up fight against disinformation ahead of EU elections - Reuters

Kyiv

Google is planning to launch a campaign using animated ads on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube in five EU countries to combat disinformation ahead of the 2024 European Parliament elections.

Ahead of the European Union parliamentary elections, Google plans to launch a campaign to combat disinformation in five EU countries. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details 

It is noted that this week the European law on digital services comes into force . It requires major online platforms and search engines to do more to combat illegal content and public safety risks.

So, starting this spring, Google's internal division Jigsaw, which works to combat threats to society, will launch a series of animated ads on platforms such as TikTok and YouTube in five EU countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, and Poland.

The ad will feature so-called "pre-bunking" techniques developed in partnership with researchers from the Universities of Cambridge and Bristol, aimed at helping viewers identify manipulative content before they encounter it.

Viewers watching the YouTube ad will be asked to fill out a short, multiple-choice questionnaire to assess what they learned about the disinformation.

It is noted that the Jigsaw ad will be translated into all 24 official EU languages.

We have spent so much time on this really polarizing debate. Our democracy is at stake, and the temperature is getting higher and higher. Pre-bunking is the only technique, at least of all the ones I've seen, that works equally well across the political spectrum

- explained the Head of Research at Jigsaw .

She also believes that other measures to combat disinformation, such as fact-checking, can increase polarization, as they appear after the information has already spread.

The campaign will run for at least one month, with the aim of expanding depending on its reach and effectiveness. The results of the campaign, including survey responses and the number of people reached, are expected to be published in the summer of 2024.

Addendum

It is noted that last month alone, an investigation by the EU External Action Service revealed 750 cases of deliberate dissemination of misleading information by foreign actors.  Many of them were in support of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Recall

France has exposed a Russian propaganda networkthat has been broadcasting pro-Russian disinformation to more than 200 media outlets to undermine Western support for Ukraine.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

