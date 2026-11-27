Six people were detained in connection with vandalism targeting three monuments in Warsaw. At the beginning of November, red inscriptions reading "Glory to the UPA" were painted on them. UNN reports this, citing RMF24.

Warsaw police identified those who ordered the vandalism and those who painted the monuments. One of the detainees is a minor. Two men were remanded in custody, one is under police supervision, and the minor was taken to a district juvenile detention center.

Details

At the beginning of November, red inscriptions appeared on monuments in two Warsaw districts. The vandalism targeted the Monument to the Polish Army, the Monument to the Victims of the Volyn Tragedy, and the Monument to the Heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto. The words "Glory to the UPA" were written on them, and stickers with QR codes leading to materials about the UPA were also placed there.

The police officers investigating the case established that the incidents could be connected. This was indicated by the similar modus operandi, the color of the paint, and the distinctive content of the inscriptions. It turned out that two men suspected in an investigation into fraud using the "impersonator" method could be involved in the case.

Ukrainians who wrote "Glory to the UPA" on monuments and allegedly worked for the Russian Federation were detained in Poland

According to the police, during the night of November 13–14, the men jointly painted inscriptions on three Warsaw monuments. They were to receive a total of 1,000 zlotys for carrying out the task. The police also established that orders and instructions regarding the inscriptions were exchanged via instant messaging. It turned out that the "contractors" were also looking for other people who could paint similar inscriptions on monuments connected with Volhynia in Wrocław. The proposed payment was to be $1,000.

A 32-year-old Pole and a 16-year-old Ukrainian were detained in connection with the defacement of the monuments. The 32-year-old man was charged with acting on behalf of a foreign intelligence service against the Republic of Poland, desecrating a monument, and fraud. He was remanded in custody for three months. The 16-year-old Ukrainian, who, according to the police, participated in defacing the monuments and in fraud using the "impersonator" method, was placed in a district juvenile detention center for three months by court order.

The police officers investigating the case also detained a 30-year-old Ukrainian suspected of involvement in fraud near the German border. This case concerns separate findings related to fraud, not the defacement of the monuments. He was also remanded in custody for three months.

According to the police, the inscriptions were commissioned and the money was transferred through other individuals. The police established that one of the numbers used by the person who ordered the work belonged to a 24-year-old Ukrainian citizen. They went to a previously established address in Nowy Sącz, where they found the man and his 19-year-old brother. In their apartment, the police found mobile phones, laptops, tablets, SIM cards, cash in various currencies, and several bank cards. The men were detained and taken to Warsaw.

That same evening, the police went to Wrocław, where a 31-year-old Ukrainian involved in the case also lived. In his apartment, the police found electronic equipment, bank cards, and drugs.

Links to Russian intelligence

The results of the investigation indicate that the suspects may have acted as part of an organized group and engaged in activities on behalf of the foreign intelligence service of the russian federation.

The collected evidence was handed over to the prosecutor's office. The 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen detained in Wrocław was charged with participation in an organized criminal group, organizing participation in the activities of a foreign intelligence service against the Republic of Poland, and desecrating a monument. The 24-year-old man detained in Nowy Sącz was charged with participation in an organized criminal group, participation in the activities of a foreign intelligence service against the Republic of Poland, and desecrating a monument. The prosecutor's office requested three months' detention for both men. However, the court did not impose any preventive measures on them. The men were deported from Poland.

A 19-year-old man detained in Nowy Sącz has been charged with participation in an organized criminal group. He is under police supervision, has been banned from leaving the country, and is prohibited from contacting anyone connected with the case.