In the Polish city of Poznań, two Ukrainian citizens suspected of painting the words "Glory to the UPA" on three monuments have been detained. According to the prosecution, the men may have acted in the interests of Russian intelligence, attempting to provoke a conflict between Ukrainians and Poles. RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, the inscriptions appeared on three monuments in Poznań at once. Law enforcement officers established the suspected involvement of two Ukrainians in the incidents.

The prosecution assumes that the suspects' actions may have been coordinated in the interests of Russian special services. In particular, one of the men was allegedly supposed to receive 1,000 zlotys for painting the inscriptions

The provocation may have been aimed at inciting hostility

Polish law enforcement officers detained both suspects. The court imposed preventive measures on them in the form of police supervision, a ban on leaving Poland, and a ban on contacting each other.

In Poland, unknown individuals are leaving "Glory to the UPA" inscriptions on monuments – police are investigating a series of provocations

Investigators are considering the possibility that the inscriptions on the monuments were part of a provocation aimed at exacerbating historical disputes and worsening relations between Poland and Ukraine.

At the same time, the involvement of Russian intelligence currently remains an investigative theory. Law enforcement officers are to establish the final circumstances of the case.

The desecration of monuments bearing the inscriptions "Glory to the UPA" is being investigated in Warsaw – Ukraine suspects a Russian provocation