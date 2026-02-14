Give us a ceasefire and we will hold elections in two months - Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for elections under the condition of a ceasefire. This requires a secure infrastructure and time for preparation.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to elections if necessary, but a ceasefire is required for this. Zelenskyy said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.
Details
I have said this many times. Okay. Give us a ceasefire, and we will go to elections. That's all. Give us a safe infrastructure. Give us two months of ceasefire – we will hold elections. Give us a ceasefire, give us a security infrastructure. Maybe not two months, but we need many days to prepare.
He noted that it is also necessary to allow soldiers who are currently on the front lines to vote.
Sometimes I hear that the US had elections during Lincoln's time. But how can we compare this? We have missiles, our people are under missiles. This is not just a ground war. Give us a ceasefire. President Trump can do this by putting pressure on Putin. Then our parliament will change the law and elections can be held - if the US and Russia need them so much. But Ukraine is also ready to give Russia a ceasefire if it holds elections.
Recall
The working group of the Verkhovna Rada, which is preparing legislative proposals for the possible holding of elections during wartime and the post-war period, is to prepare the framework of a basic document on the organization of the electoral process in wartime conditions in the coming weeks.