Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Give us a ceasefire and we will hold elections in two months - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

President Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for elections under the condition of a ceasefire. This requires a secure infrastructure and time for preparation.

Give us a ceasefire and we will hold elections in two months - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is open to elections if necessary, but a ceasefire is required for this. Zelenskyy said this during the Munich Security Conference, as reported by UNN.

Details

I have said this many times. Okay. Give us a ceasefire, and we will go to elections. That's all. Give us a safe infrastructure. Give us two months of ceasefire – we will hold elections. Give us a ceasefire, give us a security infrastructure. Maybe not two months, but we need many days to prepare.

 - said Zelenskyy.

He noted that it is also necessary to allow soldiers who are currently on the front lines to vote.

Sometimes I hear that the US had elections during Lincoln's time. But how can we compare this? We have missiles, our people are under missiles. This is not just a ground war. Give us a ceasefire. President Trump can do this by putting pressure on Putin. Then our parliament will change the law and elections can be held - if the US and Russia need them so much. But Ukraine is also ready to give Russia a ceasefire if it holds elections.

 - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

The working group of the Verkhovna Rada, which is preparing legislative proposals for the possible holding of elections during wartime and the post-war period, is to prepare the framework of a basic document on the organization of the electoral process in wartime conditions in the coming weeks.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

