“Get out your down jackets and scarves": frosts are coming to Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Frosts of 0-5° are forecast for Ukraine starting October 17. The cold snap will affect most regions, especially the northern and western ones. The State Emergency Service warns of danger in the mountains.
Frosts of 0-5° are forecast for Ukraine starting October 17. The cold snap will affect most regions. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN writes.
Details
"We are taking out down jackets and scarves, because starting tomorrow and over the next three days, severe frosts of 0-5° (danger level II, orange) are expected almost all over Ukraine. It will get significantly colder in Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Poltava, and Dnipro regions. As well as in the northern and western regions," the State Emergency Service said on social media.
In Kyiv and the region, frosts are expected to start on October 17.
"Watch the weather, especially in the mountains! Rescuers in Ivano-Frankivsk region warn that you should go to the winter mountains only under favorable conditions," the SES emphasized.
