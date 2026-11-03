Germany has planned 11.6 billion euros in aid for Ukraine in its 2027 budget – Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Julia Klöckner. Photo: Office of the President

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Bundestag Julia Klöckner. During the meeting, they also discussed in detail financial support for Ukraine next year — €11.6 billion in aid for Ukraine has been allocated in Germany’s federal budget, UNN reports, citing the Office of the President.

"We greatly value German leadership in protecting the lives of our people, supporting our energy sector, and working together to ensure that Russia is held accountable for this war of its making," the Head of State emphasized.

The President briefed her on the consequences of Russia’s daily strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities. Ukrainian energy infrastructure and logistics are constantly targeted by the Russian Federation. The situation in our energy system is currently very difficult, with serious outages in many regions.

According to the Office of the President, Zelenskyy and Klöckner discussed how Germany can support our energy sector and help provide additional protection against Russian missile and drone strikes.

During the meeting, they also discussed in detail financial support for Ukraine next year. The President expressed his gratitude for the €11.6 billion in aid for Ukraine allocated in Germany’s federal budget.

Germany is preparing a military aid package for Ukraine - Zelenskyy

"We are doing everything possible to end the war as soon as possible, but we must be ready to defend Ukraine and our independence. I thank Germany for understanding all our needs, and we expect a decision to be made," the Head of State noted.