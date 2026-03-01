Germany faces problem evacuating its citizens from the Middle East - Media

Germany cannot evacuate its citizens from the Middle East. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in an interview with Bild newspaper, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The German Foreign Minister explained that the airspace in the region is closed to civilian aircraft. According to Wadephul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to provide German citizens in the Middle East with all the necessary information.

Add

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz estimated their number at thousands of people: not only German tourists are in the region, but also German citizens who live there permanently.

