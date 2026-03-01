Germany faces problem evacuating its citizens from the Middle East - Media

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
06:27 PM • 2536 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 6510 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 18494 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 35579 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 54829 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 63284 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 73703 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 75198 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72361 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 53271 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
63%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zero Discrimination Day - Lubinets named key challenges for UkrainePhotoMarch 1, 09:23 AM • 13820 views
US State Department issues important warning to AmericansMarch 1, 09:37 AM • 15513 views
Iran launched missiles towards Cyprus, where British bases are located - John HealeyMarch 1, 10:12 AM • 9850 views
Protest in Pakistan escalates into storming of US consulate - dead and wounded reportedMarch 1, 11:04 AM • 10807 views
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 9432 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 83566 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 88364 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 74339 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 77057 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 77377 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
John Healey
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 44032 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 42537 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 40134 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 39403 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53099 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Guardian
S-300 missile system
Shahed-136

Germany faces problem evacuating its citizens from the Middle East - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul stated that the country cannot evacuate its citizens from the Middle East due to closed airspace. Thousands of Germans, including tourists and permanent residents, are in the region.

Germany faces problem evacuating its citizens from the Middle East - Media

Germany cannot evacuate its citizens from the Middle East. This was stated by German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in an interview with Bild newspaper, reports UNN with reference to DW.

Details

The German Foreign Minister explained that the airspace in the region is closed to civilian aircraft. According to Wadephul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is trying to provide German citizens in the Middle East with all the necessary information.

Add

Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz estimated their number at thousands of people: not only German tourists are in the region, but also German citizens who live there permanently.

Britain develops plan to evacuate thousands of its citizens from the Middle East - media01.03.26, 20:15 • 2096 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Deutsche Welle
Bild
Friedrich Merz
Germany