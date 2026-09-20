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Shahed-136

Germany and Sweden conduct the Silver Wotan exercise on Gotland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

German and Swedish military personnel are practicing operations on land, at sea, and in the air from September 14–23. The scenario involves protecting missile systems.

Germany and Sweden conduct the Silver Wotan exercise on Gotland

German and Swedish military personnel are conducting joint Silver Wotan military exercises from September 14 to 23 on Sweden’s southeastern coast and the island of Gotland. These activities are taking place as part of NATO exercises, the Bundeswehr press service reports, according to UNN.

Details

During the exercises, the military personnel of both countries will practice operations in the air, on land, and at sea. According to the exercise scenario, Sweden appealed to NATO, while German military personnel are helping to relocate and protect Swedish anti-ship missile systems amid the threat of escalation on the Alliance’s northern flank.

Additionally

Gotland is the largest island of Sweden and the entire Baltic Sea, located approximately 100 km from the country’s mainland. It is of strategic importance, as control of it makes it possible to control key shipping routes in the Baltic Sea, on which the supply of the Baltic states depends.

We will remind you

Sweden and France signed an agreement to supply four warships to strengthen the defense of the Scandinavian country.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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