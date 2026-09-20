In Moldova, local residents reported the passage and explosion of unidentified objects

Moldovan police received two reports overnight about a suspicious object and an explosion in the sky. Law enforcement officers checked the indicated area but found no debris or fires on the ground. This was reported by the Police of the Republic of Moldova, according to UNN.

Tonight, at around 01:50, the Orhei police received a report from a resident of the village of Berezlogi, who said that he had spotted a flying object in the sky resembling a drone. Later, at around 02:00, the Călărași police were contacted by a resident of the village of Dereneu, who said that he had noticed a bright light in the sky, after which an explosion was heard - the post said.

According to the available information, law enforcement officers immediately went to the specified areas and conducted checks.

Following preliminary investigations and an inspection of the plot of land, including in the urban areas of the aforementioned settlements, no fragments, impact marks, or fires were found that would confirm that an explosion had occurred on the ground or that any object had fallen - the post said.

Police are currently continuing their investigation to establish all the circumstances and document the information.

Recall

Moldovan border guards recorded at least three drones near the border with Odesa Oblast. In Ukraine, the site of an explosion and debris were discovered.