German frigate repels first Houthi attack in the Red Sea

The German Navy frigate Hessen successfully hit two drones during its first combat engagement with the Yemeni Houthis on Tuesday, February 27, repelling their attack in the Red Sea, a Bundeswehr spokesman said, UNN reports citing DW.

Details

Earlier, on February 24, the German Bundestag gave the Bundeswehr a mandate to participate in the EU mission Aspides ("Shields" in Greek) to protect merchant ships from Houthi attacks. The frigate Hessen with 240 servicemen on board sailed to the area of the operation to take part in it immediately after the official mandate was issued. The new mandate allows the Bundeswehr to deploy up to 700 troops to the Aspides mission.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius noted that this mission will be "one of the most dangerous for the Bundeswehr in decades." However, it is necessary to "ensure freedom of sea lanes" and is "a contribution to the stabilization of the region," the politician added. The German Navy reported that it is preparing to repel attacks by missiles, drones and kamikaze boats.

Addendum

It was announced on February 8 that EU countries had agreed on a military operation in the Red Sea. The agreed mission plan provides for the deployment of European warships to the Red Sea to protect merchant shipping from attacks by Islamist Houthi rebels from Yemen. The Houthis are trying to force Israel to stop its attacks on the Gaza Strip, which began after the unprecedented attack by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

Due to the high risks, large shipowning companies are increasingly refusing to use the shortest route between Asia and Europe via the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. This creates serious difficulties for global trade, which is why the US and UK have recently been striking targets in Yemen. The EU is reportedly unwilling to participate in such strikes.