General Staff Report: Heaviest fighting on Pokrovsk front, 114 combat engagements in total over the day

As of 10:00 PM on October 30, 2025, fierce battles continue on the front lines – 114 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently holding back attempts by Russian troops to advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian troops carried out 2 missile and 59 air strikes, using 53 missiles and 105 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers actively used kamikaze drones – over 4200 launches, and also conducted about 3000 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks, despite 10 enemy air strikes and over 170 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed positions near Fyholivka and Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk area, our units stopped seven offensives, and two more battles are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, nine attacks were recorded, some of which are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, and Zvanivka.

Near Kramatorsk, the enemy attacked once – without success.

The greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction – 40 attempts to break through per day. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 60 Russian soldiers, 33 of them irrevocably, as well as 21 drones, an armored vehicle, and an enemy car. Two drone control points and nine shelters of the occupiers were hit.

Battles are also ongoing in the Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions – everywhere the enemy suffers losses and has no success.

