General Staff Report: Heaviest fighting on Pokrovsk front, 114 combat engagements in total over the day

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
04:50 PM • 12844 views
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 22404 views
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
03:59 PM • 17621 views
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
October 30, 01:07 PM • 22364 views
Power outage schedules are returning across Ukraine: what is known
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 49577 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
October 30, 10:30 AM • 10014 views
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
October 30, 10:37 AM • 26597 views
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
Exclusive
October 30, 10:10 AM • 24340 views
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic CouncilPhoto
Exclusive
October 30, 08:02 AM • 27939 views
China's goals: expert assesses the likelihood of Beijing's participation in negotiations on the war in Ukraine
October 30, 07:49 AM • 19096 views
Vinnytsia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions suffered a Russian attack on critical infrastructure: there are casualties, in Ladyzhyn - power, water, and heat outages
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 35616 views
India's largest refinery seeks supplies from America after US sanctions against Russia - BloombergOctober 30, 11:55 AM • 9652 views
Zelenskyy received an intelligence report on Russia's losses of $50 billion per year from new sanctions and sentiment in ChinaOctober 30, 12:42 PM • 10573 views
Trump hints at major oil and gas deal with China after easing trade conflictOctober 30, 03:14 PM • 16636 views
Shots fired at Kremenchuk TCC, injured reported - social media03:42 PM • 4264 views
Publications
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine October 30, 11:42 AM • 35751 views
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Exclusive
October 30, 11:00 AM • 49581 views
Winter holidays in 2026: when and how long will schoolchildren in Ukraine rest?October 30, 08:40 AM • 49417 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 110840 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 100310 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
António Guterres
Winston Peters
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
State Border of Ukraine
Sloviansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten Windsor07:41 PM • 2038 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 40920 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 47372 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 70860 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 74561 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
B61 nuclear bomb
ChatGPT

General Staff Report: Heaviest fighting on Pokrovsk front, 114 combat engagements in total over the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 178 views

On October 30, 2025, 114 combat engagements took place on the front, with the Armed Forces of Ukraine holding back Russian attempts to advance. The greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where there were 40 attempts to break through during the day.

General Staff Report: Heaviest fighting on Pokrovsk front, 114 combat engagements in total over the day

As of 10:00 PM on October 30, 2025, fierce battles continue on the front lines – 114 combat engagements have been recorded since the beginning of the day. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently holding back attempts by Russian troops to advance, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment. This is stated in the evening report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

During the day, Russian troops carried out 2 missile and 59 air strikes, using 53 missiles and 105 guided aerial bombs. The occupiers actively used kamikaze drones – over 4200 launches, and also conducted about 3000 shellings of the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian forces repelled two attacks, despite 10 enemy air strikes and over 170 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed positions near Fyholivka and Kolodiazhne.

In the Kupyansk area, our units stopped seven offensives, and two more battles are ongoing.

Unmanned Systems Forces open recruitment: over 15,000 new vacancies for military and civilians30.10.25, 20:45 • 1986 views

In the Lyman direction, nine attacks were recorded, some of which are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight assaults in the areas of Yampil, Serebryanka, Vyyimka, and Zvanivka.

Near Kramatorsk, the enemy attacked once – without success.

The greatest activity is observed in the Pokrovsk direction – 40 attempts to break through per day. Ukrainian soldiers destroyed 60 Russian soldiers, 33 of them irrevocably, as well as 21 drones, an armored vehicle, and an enemy car. Two drone control points and nine shelters of the occupiers were hit.

Battles are also ongoing in the Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, and Prydniprovskyi directions – everywhere the enemy suffers losses and has no success.

First and foremost, the Pokrovsk direction and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region: Zelenskyy heard reports from the military30.10.25, 20:40 • 1814 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine