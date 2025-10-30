First and foremost, the Pokrovsk direction and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region: Zelenskyy heard reports from the military
President Zelenskyy heard reports from the military regarding the Pokrovsk direction and areas of Donetsk region bordering Dnipropetrovsk region. He thanked the military for defending their positions and the state.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had heard reports from the military regarding the Pokrovsk direction, the Donetsk region in general, and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports.
Today, there were many military reports. First of all, the Pokrovsk direction, the Donetsk region in general, and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region. We are destroying the occupier with all our might.
He thanked "every soldier, every sergeant, every officer who fights for Ukraine and achieves the necessary results for Ukraine despite everything."
We are defending our positions, we are defending our state
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the "East" operational-tactical group deny the blocking of Pokrovsk by Russian troops, calling it propaganda. The situation in the city remains difficult, with infiltration of enemy infantry and search-and-strike operations by Ukrainian forces.