First and foremost, the Pokrovsk direction and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region: Zelenskyy heard reports from the military

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had heard reports from the military regarding the Pokrovsk direction, the Donetsk region in general, and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region, UNN reports.

Today, there were many military reports. First of all, the Pokrovsk direction, the Donetsk region in general, and areas bordering Dnipropetrovsk region. We are destroying the occupier with all our might. - Zelenskyy reported.

He thanked "every soldier, every sergeant, every officer who fights for Ukraine and achieves the necessary results for Ukraine despite everything."

We are defending our positions, we are defending our state - summarized the Head of State.

70 combat engagements on the front: the General Staff reported on the situation in the Pokrovsk direction

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the "East" operational-tactical group deny the blocking of Pokrovsk by Russian troops, calling it propaganda. The situation in the city remains difficult, with infiltration of enemy infantry and search-and-strike operations by Ukrainian forces.