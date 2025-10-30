Unmanned Systems Forces open recruitment: over 15,000 new vacancies for military and civilians

More than 15,000 vacancies have been opened in the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Half of them are specialties that can be mastered even without military experience. As the commander of the USF, Major Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, noted, drones are already ready for work and are waiting for their pilots, UNN writes with reference to the official USF channel.

As stated in the post, the USF is 2% of the entire army, providing 35% of all verified enemy hits.

We have drones waiting for pilots, not the other way around. I am announcing recruitment to the Unmanned Systems Forces. More than 15,000 vacancies, half of which are civilian specialties that are needed here and now at the front. - said Madyar, indicating that one can join one of the 12 USF units.

To do this, you can fill out a form on the website usforces.army or by phone: 0 800 207 332.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, confirmed the damage to the Belgorod reservoir, carried out by soldiers of the 1st separate USF Center. After the attack, the water level dropped by 100 cm.