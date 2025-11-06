General Staff: over 90 combat engagements in a day, Russians unsuccessfully storming in several directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions and thwarting the enemy's attempts to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have intensified their activities in the north and east, shelling border communities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – including Bobylivka, Novovasylivka, Serhiivske, Yasna Polyana, and others.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out eight attacks and four air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs. Ukrainian positions were shelled 99 times, 13 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, battles continue near Vovchansk and Dvorichanske – four attacks have been repelled, and one is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk area, Russians tried to break through the defense near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka ten times; three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and Novoselivka – four battles are not yet over.

Destroying the logistics of the occupiers: fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" movement carried out a series of successful operations - HUR

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy made 32 attempts to storm, but the Defense Forces have already repelled 26 attacks and continue counterattacks.

The enemy also unsuccessfully stormed in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory – emphasized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Battles for Kupyansk: AFU pushes back the enemy, but the situation remains difficult