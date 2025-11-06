General Staff: over 90 combat engagements in a day, Russians unsuccessfully storming in several directions

ukenru
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9562 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
12:47 PM • 13984 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 14965 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 15896 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38230 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 32151 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 35864 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 49394 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38598 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32384 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20322 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 13000 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 11238 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20373 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18016 views
Publications
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 9546 views
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 10375 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 18161 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 20523 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
November 6, 08:00 AM • 38222 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 20435 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 23661 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 25621 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 42240 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 46423 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Mushrooms
The New York Times

General Staff: over 90 combat engagements in a day, Russians unsuccessfully storming in several directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 986 views

93 combat engagements were recorded in a day, the enemy intensified in the north and east. The occupiers are unsuccessfully storming in several directions, with most attacks in Pokrovsk.

General Staff: over 90 combat engagements in a day, Russians unsuccessfully storming in several directions

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are holding their positions and thwarting the enemy's attempts to advance deep into Ukrainian territory. Since the beginning of the day, 93 combat engagements have been recorded. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in its summary, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers have intensified their activities in the north and east, shelling border communities in Sumy and Chernihiv regions – including Bobylivka, Novovasylivka, Serhiivske, Yasna Polyana, and others.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out eight attacks and four air strikes, dropping ten guided bombs. Ukrainian positions were shelled 99 times, 13 of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy06.11.25, 14:47 • 13984 views

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, battles continue near Vovchansk and Dvorichanske – four attacks have been repelled, and one is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk area, Russians tried to break through the defense near Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Hlushkivka ten times; three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Zarichne, and Novoselivka – four battles are not yet over.

Destroying the logistics of the occupiers: fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" movement carried out a series of successful operations - HUR06.11.25, 14:35 • 1708 views

The hottest situation remains in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy made 32 attempts to storm, but the Defense Forces have already repelled 26 attacks and continue counterattacks.

The enemy also unsuccessfully stormed in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Kramatorsk, Huliaipole, and in the direction of the Antonivsky Bridge.

The Defense Forces are taking measures to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into Ukrainian territory 

– emphasized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Battles for Kupyansk: AFU pushes back the enemy, but the situation remains difficult06.11.25, 11:13 • 2476 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Power outage
Electricity
Vovchansk
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupyansk