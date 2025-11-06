Destroying the logistics of the occupiers: fighters of the "Freedom of Russia" movement carried out a series of successful operations - HUR

The "Freedom of Russia" resistance movement against the Kremlin regime has carried out a series of successful operations against the logistical infrastructure of the occupation forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Members of the Russian resistance movement have been active since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022 - currently, "Freedom of Russia" is one of the largest and most effective resistance movements on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The main targets of the attacks were locomotives used by the occupiers to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment during hostilities against Ukraine.

Partisans destroyed the control and power supply systems of dozens of vehicles that transported military cargo.

As noted by the GUR, the strikes significantly slowed down the movement of enemy resources and affected the stability of supplies for units of the Russian occupation army at the front.

