Battles for Kupyansk: AFU pushes back the enemy, but the situation remains difficult

The situation in Kupyansk is developing dynamically – there are successes in pushing back the enemy, but counterattacks are still ongoing in the north of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the comment of Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, in a telethon.

Details

The situation in Kupyansk is very dynamic. When we talk about Kupyansk, we are talking about control over individual buildings - Tregubov said.

The representative of the Joint Forces Group's communications noted that it is not yet worth making big predictions about Kupyansk.

As of now (the morning of October 6), according to Tregubov, a number of counterattacks have been recorded in the northern part of Kupyansk.

The Russians were pushed back, but the situation is very precarious - Tregubov emphasized.

The spokesman continued:

Battles in the city are battles in urban areas. These are battles that change very dynamically under conditions of unstable logistics for both sides. Despite effective attempts to expel Russian military forces, they had some success, nevertheless – in Kupyansk, it is still not easy.

Recall

Six days ago, Russian troops actively tried to strengthen their positions in the northern districts of Kupyansk, occupying up to 20% of the city. The enemy is also trying to cut off Ukrainian logistics with drone strikes.