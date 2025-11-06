ukenru
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 18345 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
07:22 AM • 20843 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 29078 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 44360 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 35878 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 30809 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 46624 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 46771 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 23943 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 23848 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
Battles for Kupyansk: AFU pushes back the enemy, but the situation remains difficult

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1272 views

Dynamic battles continue in Kupyansk's urban areas. Ukrainian defenders managed to push back the enemy, but the situation remains precarious.

Battles for Kupyansk: AFU pushes back the enemy, but the situation remains difficult

The situation in Kupyansk is developing dynamically – there are successes in pushing back the enemy, but counterattacks are still ongoing in the north of the city. This was reported by UNN with reference to the comment of Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, in a telethon.

Details

The situation in Kupyansk is very dynamic. When we talk about Kupyansk, we are talking about control over individual buildings

- Tregubov said.

The representative of the Joint Forces Group's communications noted that it is not yet worth making big predictions about Kupyansk.

As of now (the morning of October 6), according to Tregubov, a number of counterattacks have been recorded in the northern part of Kupyansk.

The Russians were pushed back, but the situation is very precarious

- Tregubov emphasized.

The spokesman continued:

Battles in the city are battles in urban areas. These are battles that change very dynamically under conditions of unstable logistics for both sides. Despite effective attempts to expel Russian military forces, they had some success, nevertheless – in Kupyansk, it is still not easy.

Recall

Six days ago, Russian troops actively tried to strengthen their positions in the northern districts of Kupyansk, occupying up to 20% of the city. The enemy is also trying to cut off Ukrainian logistics with drone strikes.

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Kupyansk