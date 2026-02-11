General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 5.2 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 5231 kamikaze drones and carried out 2583 shellings of settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched three missile strikes, using five missiles, 70 air strikes, and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5231 kamikaze drones and carried out 2583 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - stated in the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Hrafske, Okhrimivka. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped four attacks in the area of Tverdokhlibove and towards Lyman, Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka. One more combat engagement is currently not completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 36 occupiers and wounded 25; destroyed 41 unmanned aerial vehicles, one artillery system, three units of automotive equipment, five units of special equipment, and also hit five artillery systems, two UAV control points, three units of automotive equipment, and 18 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the area of Zlahoda and towards Ivanivka. Gavrylivka, Novoselivka, Velykomykhailivka, Orly were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers attacked 15 times – in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka, and towards Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke, Barvinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Novooleksandrivka, Veselianka, Yuriivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action and launched an air strike on the settlement of Vesele.

Occupant losses on February 11: another 820 invaders and 59 artillery systems eliminated