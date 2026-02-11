General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 5.2 thousand drones

$43.090.06
51.250.13
ukenru
Exclusive
07:42 PM • 2882 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 7768 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 10027 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 10556 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 12945 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 20541 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16342 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20325 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32452 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24500 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
3.6m/s
88%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 9658 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 13160 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 19083 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 10141 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 5010 views
Publications
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 20541 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 19093 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 22526 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32452 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 44833 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Israel
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 5026 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 10148 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 13166 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 16263 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 32434 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Heating
Shahed-136

General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 5.2 thousand drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 5231 kamikaze drones and carried out 2583 shellings of settlements.

General Staff on the front situation: 113 combat engagements, the enemy launched over 5.2 thousand drones

Since the beginning of the day, 113 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy used 5231 kamikaze drones and carried out 2583 shellings of settlements, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched three missile strikes, using five missiles, 70 air strikes, and dropped 193 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5231 kamikaze drones and carried out 2583 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- stated in the General Staff's summary.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, the enemy carried out 80 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units in the areas of Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards Hrafske, Okhrimivka. Ukrainian units repelled three attacks, and three more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped four attacks in the area of Tverdokhlibove and towards Lyman, Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled ten attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Dronivka and towards Zakitne, Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka. One more combat engagement is currently not completed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders nine times near Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Berestok, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our soldiers eliminated 36 occupiers and wounded 25; destroyed 41 unmanned aerial vehicles, one artillery system, three units of automotive equipment, five units of special equipment, and also hit five artillery systems, two UAV control points, three units of automotive equipment, and 18 shelters of enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped four attacks by the occupiers in the area of Zlahoda and towards Ivanivka. Gavrylivka, Novoselivka, Velykomykhailivka, Orly were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, the occupiers attacked 15 times – in the areas of Huliaipole, Dobropillia, Dorozhnianka, and towards Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove. In some locations, fighting is still ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Lisne, Vozdvyzhivka, Charivne, Hirke, Barvinivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Novooleksandrivka, Veselianka, Yuriivka were subjected to air strikes with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out one unsuccessful offensive action and launched an air strike on the settlement of Vesele.

Occupant losses on February 11: another 820 invaders and 59 artillery systems eliminated11.02.26, 06:50 • 4266 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk