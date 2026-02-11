$43.030.02
February 10, 10:52 PM • 16093 views
In Kharkiv region, three small children and a man died under the rubble after a Russian strike
February 10, 08:12 PM • 18062 views
Does not consider the IOC ban justified: Heraskevych stated that he will not give up the "helmet of memory" at the 2026 OlympicsPhoto
February 10, 05:38 PM • 18364 views
Ukrainians aged 60 and over are allowed to serve under contract. Zelenskyy signed a decree
February 10, 05:08 PM • 21737 views
Currently, no one can make a decision regarding the refund of funds paid to the family of a fighter who was considered dead - Lubinets
February 10, 04:55 PM • 19523 views
A regional state of emergency has been declared in the energy sector in Kharkiv Oblast - OMA
Exclusive
February 10, 03:55 PM • 16483 views
American TV channel Newsmax prepares for launch in Ukraine: why a major media player enters the Ukrainian market
Exclusive
February 10, 01:08 PM • 19842 views
"Tariffs should not be a tool of social policy": why electricity price hikes are only a matter of time and a necessary step to heal the energy market
February 10, 12:47 PM • 24901 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of a UAV training center, a drone control point of the "Rubikon" unit, and other occupier facilities
Exclusive
February 10, 12:43 PM • 16545 views
The private clinic "INTO SANA" in Odesa may be involved in a corruption scheme for draft evasion by conscripts
Exclusive
February 10, 12:23 PM • 28958 views
"Diia" changes form of ownership: what does the transition from a state enterprise to a joint-stock company mean and are Ukrainians' data safe?
Publications
Exclusives
Occupant losses on February 11: another 820 invaders and 59 artillery systems eliminated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russian troop losses as of February 11. In one day, 820 occupiers, five tanks, and 59 artillery systems were eliminated.

Occupant losses on February 11: another 820 invaders and 59 artillery systems eliminated

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 820 occupiers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The total number of eliminated enemy personnel reached 1,249,380 people. In addition to 820 soldiers, over the day, the Russians lost 5 tanks, 2 armored vehicles, and a record 59 artillery systems. One MLRS unit and one air defense system were also hit, demonstrating the methodical destruction of enemy weapons in the rear and on the front line.

The Defense Forces demonstrated high efficiency in combating drones, grounding 1,551 operational-tactical level UAVs per day. Enemy logistics also suffered significant losses: 235 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. Aviation and naval figures remained unchanged over the past 24 hours, but data are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of fighting.

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems10.02.26, 23:14 • 2672 views

Stepan Haftko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine