The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released updated data on the losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Over the past day, Ukrainian defenders eliminated another 820 occupiers. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The total number of eliminated enemy personnel reached 1,249,380 people. In addition to 820 soldiers, over the day, the Russians lost 5 tanks, 2 armored vehicles, and a record 59 artillery systems. One MLRS unit and one air defense system were also hit, demonstrating the methodical destruction of enemy weapons in the rear and on the front line.

The Defense Forces demonstrated high efficiency in combating drones, grounding 1,551 operational-tactical level UAVs per day. Enemy logistics also suffered significant losses: 235 units of automotive equipment and fuel tankers were destroyed. Aviation and naval figures remained unchanged over the past 24 hours, but data are constantly being updated due to the high intensity of fighting.

Unmanned Systems Forces hit two Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile systems