General Staff: 59 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is active in three directions

12:59 PM • 3600 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
12:48 PM • 11801 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
12:42 PM • 31608 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
11:40 AM • 17108 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
11:04 AM • 19724 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
08:25 AM • 27572 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 64934 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
January 23, 07:54 AM • 33562 views
Delegations from Ukraine, the US, and Russia are heading to Abu Dhabi for trilateral talks on the war: what is known
January 23, 06:55 AM • 31245 views
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
January 23, 06:33 AM • 29410 views
Trump on possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
Publications
Exclusives
Night drone attack on Russia: oil depot ablaze in Penza, residential building damaged in Voronezh regionVideoJanuary 23, 04:26 AM • 34842 views
Trump proposes NATO protect US southern border instead of European frontiersJanuary 23, 04:36 AM • 36551 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to RussiaJanuary 23, 05:00 AM • 85697 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 millionJanuary 23, 05:24 AM • 48609 views
Klitschko urged Kyiv residents to stock up on food and leave the city if possible09:20 AM • 35447 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA12:42 PM • 31609 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 64934 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 62490 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 65356 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 75752 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Bloggers
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhoto12:32 PM • 12435 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?Photo11:14 AM • 12823 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 33618 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 49211 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 44118 views
MIM-104 Patriot

General Staff: 59 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is active in three directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

The total number of combat engagements on the front is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, having made 22, 22, and 11 attempts, respectively. In the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike and carried out 27 shellings.

General Staff: 59 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is active in three directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two guided bombs, and carried out 27 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, five combat engagements took place; the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards the settlements of Nesterne and Sonino. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, Dibrova; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka, Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing. 

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Novopavlivka. In some locations, combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped three assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried 11 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the direction of  Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka. Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Zaliznychne came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack towards Pavlivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupier did not conduct offensive actions.

222 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day, occupiers launched 85 airstrikes - General Staff23.01.26, 08:58 • 2924 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine