General Staff: 59 combat engagements on the front, the enemy is active in three directions

Currently, the total number of combat engagements on the front line is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk, and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports, citing the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched one air strike, dropping two guided bombs, and carried out 27 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, five combat engagements took place; the enemy attacked in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, and towards the settlements of Nesterne and Sonino. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction today, the invading army carried out six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, and towards the settlements of Lyman, Stavky, Dibrova; two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our defenders repelled 22 enemy attempts to break into our defense in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Kleban-Byk, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka, and in the direction of Illinivka, Stepanivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, and towards the settlements of Shevchenko, Novopavlivka. In some locations, combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, since the beginning of the day, our defenders have stopped three assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandrograf, Zlahoda, and in the direction of Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, the aggressor tried 11 times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Solodke, Huliaipole, and in the direction of Svyatopetrivka, Zelene, Varvarivka. Vozdvyzhivka, Dolynka, Zaliznychne came under enemy air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders are repelling an enemy attack towards Pavlivka. The enemy launched an air strike on Verkhnia Tersa.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the occupier did not conduct offensive actions.

