222 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day, occupiers launched 85 airstrikes - General Staff

Over the past day, 222 combat engagements were recorded at the front. On January 22, the occupiers launched one missile and 85 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and dropping 226 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 5,862 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,545 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 83 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Dobropillia, Donetsk region; Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Shevchenkivske, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two concentration areas and an enemy artillery system.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 12 times in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the areas of Myrne, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and Yampolivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, near the settlements of Svyato-Pokrovske, Pazeno, and Siversk, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Orykhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 92 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horykhove, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and towards Nechaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 37 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack in the area of Plavni.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,280 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 449 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 140 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of January 23, Russians attacked Ukraine with 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. 76 enemy drones were shot down.