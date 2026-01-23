222 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day, occupiers launched 85 airstrikes - General Staff

$43.180.08
EU, US, and Ukraine close to a prosperity agreement for post-war Ukraine: von der Leyen named five pillars
06:33 AM • 984 views
Trump on a possible US-Ukraine-Russia summit: meetings are happening, and "we'll see what happens"
01:52 AM • 13747 views
What the American delegation and Putin agreed upon in Moscow
January 22, 07:51 PM • 33532 views
Ukraine experienced the most difficult day for its energy system since November 2022, the situation is extremely difficult - Shmyhal
January 22, 06:05 PM • 45625 views
Wanted to break through the border and almost hit a border guard: the driver of the Košice-Svaliava bus left passengers and fled to Slovakia
January 22, 04:54 PM • 35053 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
January 22, 02:44 PM • 29456 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
January 22, 02:19 PM • 21614 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
January 22, 11:49 AM • 20453 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
January 22, 11:29 AM • 41978 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
Electricity outage schedules
Gold set a new historical record, surpassing the $4900 mark, while silver and other metals are also "at an all-time high."PhotoJanuary 22, 09:06 PM • 3622 views
Who is Josh Grunbaum: a new member of the American delegation for talks in Moscow on UkraineJanuary 22, 09:21 PM • 16719 views
Putin's negotiations with US special envoys concluded in Moscow: the meeting lasted over 3.5 hoursJanuary 23, 12:19 AM • 13947 views
Taiwan offers Ukraine direct dialogue to cut off chip supply channels to Russia05:00 AM • 13580 views
The US officially withdrew from the WHO, "forgetting" to pay a debt of $260 million05:24 AM • 13151 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 25515 views
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarityJanuary 22, 02:43 PM • 30088 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:29 AM • 41965 views
Safety of Ukrainian patients: why the decision regarding the medical licenses of the scandalous Odrex has not been published and what role Lyashko plays in thisJanuary 22, 10:28 AM • 33820 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New OneJanuary 21, 02:44 PM • 87655 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
J. D. Vance
Steve Witkoff
United States
Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
Davos
China
UNN Lite
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 13251 views
New members of the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame announcedPhotoJanuary 21, 11:40 PM • 30868 views
"Scream 7" is coming to the big screens soon: which star heroes of the franchise will take part in the new installmentVideoJanuary 21, 06:19 PM • 27114 views
Eurovision legend returns: Alexander Rybak applies for Norwegian selection with new songVideoJanuary 21, 03:49 PM • 45332 views
Everything you need to know about the Aquarius zodiac signJanuary 21, 12:13 PM • 70575 views
222 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day, occupiers launched 85 airstrikes - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Over the past day, 222 combat engagements took place on the front line. The occupiers carried out one missile and 85 air strikes, using one missile and dropping 226 guided aerial bombs.

222 combat engagements recorded on the front line over the past day, occupiers launched 85 airstrikes - General Staff

Over the past day, 222 combat engagements were recorded at the front. On January 22, the occupiers launched one missile and 85 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and dropping 226 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The occupiers also used 5,862 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,545 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 83 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

The enemy launched air strikes with guided bombs on settlements, including Dobropillia, Donetsk region; Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa, Rizdvyanka, Shevchenkivske, Dolynka, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two concentration areas and an enemy artillery system.

The situation in certain sectors of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, dropping five guided bombs, and carried out 72 shellings of Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, one of which was from a multiple rocket launcher system.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian units 12 times in the areas of Prylipka, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Ambarne, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, one attack by the occupiers took place during the day. The Defense Forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the area of Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to advance in the areas of Myrne, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, Yampil, and Yampolivka.

In the Slovyansk direction, near the settlements of Svyato-Pokrovske, Pazeno, and Siversk, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops five times.

In the Kramatorsk direction, seven combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Orykhovo-Vasylivka, Chasiv Yar, and towards Markove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks in the areas of Predtechyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 92 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Shakhove, Ivanivka, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Sukhetske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Horykhove, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions 12 times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Verbove, Stepove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and towards Nechaivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy tried to advance 37 times on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Solodke, Varvarivka, Huliaipole, and towards Zelene and Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an attack in the area of Plavni.

Over the past day, the enemy made one unsuccessful attempt to advance in the Prydniprovsky direction.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the aggressor's offensive groups forming were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,280 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 449 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 140 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

On the night of January 23, Russians attacked Ukraine with 101 Shahed-type attack UAVs, Gerbera, and other drones. 76 enemy drones were shot down.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Ukraine