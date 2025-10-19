$41.640.00
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 12905 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 30811 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 45446 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 43161 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 44762 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
October 18, 12:34 AM • 52311 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 71597 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 48280 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 49916 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
Tags
Authors
Gazprom stopped receiving gas from Kazakhstan after a drone attack on the Orenburg plant

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Gazprom's Orenburg gas processing plant stopped receiving gas from Kazakhstan after a drone attack on the night of October 19, 2025, which caused a fire. The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan confirmed the emergency situation and the cessation of raw gas reception from the Karachaganak field.

Gazprom stopped receiving gas from Kazakhstan after a drone attack on the Orenburg plant

The Telegram channel ASRTA reported that Gazprom's Orenburg gas processing plant stopped receiving gas from Kazakhstan after a night drone attack. The incident occurred on the night of October 19, 2025, causing a fire at one of the plant's production workshops. This was reported by UNN, citing data from the Telegram channel and the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

Details

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, Gazprom confirmed the fact of an "emergency situation" at the plant. In this regard, the reception of raw gas from the Karachaganak field – one of the key supply sources for the Russian enterprise – has been temporarily suspended.

Information on the nature of the damage and the timing of the plant's restoration has not yet been provided by the Russian side 

– stated the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

The ministry also emphasized that Kazakhstan's domestic gas supply was not affected.

Orenburg Oblast Governor Yevgeny Solntsev confirmed that one of the gas plant's workshops caught fire as a result of the attack. According to local eyewitnesses, the fire was extinguished by morning, but the extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Recall

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to important facilities of the aggressor state on the night of October 19. 

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 223 combat engagements over the past day: the occupiers launched 1 missile and 84 air strikes, used 6343 kamikaze drones, and carried out 5114 shellings.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reported that on the night of October 19, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 62 attack UAVs, about 40 of which were "Shaheds". Defense forces shot down/suppressed enemy drones in the north and east of the country, but 19 UAVs hit 7 locations.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
