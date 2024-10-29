Gaza War Talks Resume, Israel May Take Serious Steps Only After US Elections

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+6°
1.4m/s
75%
Gaza War Talks Resume, Israel May Take Serious Steps Only After US Elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14852 views

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza resume with the participation of Israel, Egypt, the United States, and Qatar. Netanyahu refrains from taking any serious steps until the results of the US presidential election are known.

Gaza War Talks Resume, Israel May Take Serious Steps Only After US Elections

Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have resumed with the participation of representatives of Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar. But no agreement is expected - according to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is waiting to see who will succeed President Biden, reports UNN.

Israel and Hamas representatives, with the participation of  Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar, resumed talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar. A senior Hamas official has already rejected Egypt's proposed 48-hour ceasefire in Gaza. Spokesman Osama Hamdan said on Sunday that Hamas would only agree to a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Israel is also waiting. According to four officials familiar with Israeli domestic politics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waiting for the results of the US election before deciding on a diplomatic trajectory.

Senior Hamas official says group is open to talks with Israel28.10.24, 14:05 • 8903 views

Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he can only agree to a temporary ceasefire that allows Israeli forces to resume fighting in Gaza. His coalition is dependent on several far-right lawmakers and ministers who have threatened to topple the government if it allows Hamas to remain in power.

It is believed that Trump will do more for Netanyahu. So I don't see Netanyahu making any major moves as he learns more about where the US is headed in a week

 ,” said Nadav Strauchler, a political analyst and former strategist to the head of the Israeli government.

As president, Trump moved the American embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, legalized Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

IDF destroys Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon29.10.24, 03:23 • 20528 views

Donald Trump, if re-elected, will be more willing than Ms. Harris to accept long-term Israeli control over parts of Gaza, as well as larger-scale Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Iran.

Regarding Harris. If the Democratic nominee is elected, the United States is unlikely to reduce its longstanding financial and military support for Israel. But Kamala Harris is likely to continue Biden's efforts to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and to prevent the conflict with Iran from escalating into a full-scale war. This was stated by Ellie Geranmaye, a Middle East expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a Berlin-based research group.

Israel bans UNRWA from its territory29.10.24, 01:56 • 18860 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Kamala Harris
Israel
Lebanon
Donald Trump
Qatar
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
United States
Egypt
Gaza Strip
Iran
