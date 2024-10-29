Gaza War Talks Resume, Israel May Take Serious Steps Only After US Elections
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza resume with the participation of Israel, Egypt, the United States, and Qatar. Netanyahu refrains from taking any serious steps until the results of the US presidential election are known.
Negotiations on a ceasefire in Gaza have resumed with the participation of representatives of Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar. But no agreement is expected - according to The New York Times, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu is waiting to see who will succeed President Biden, reports UNN.
Israel and Hamas representatives, with the participation of Israel, Egypt, the United States and Qatar, resumed talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar. A senior Hamas official has already rejected Egypt's proposed 48-hour ceasefire in Gaza. Spokesman Osama Hamdan said on Sunday that Hamas would only agree to a permanent cessation of hostilities.
Israel is also waiting. According to four officials familiar with Israeli domestic politics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is waiting for the results of the US election before deciding on a diplomatic trajectory.
Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that he can only agree to a temporary ceasefire that allows Israeli forces to resume fighting in Gaza. His coalition is dependent on several far-right lawmakers and ministers who have threatened to topple the government if it allows Hamas to remain in power.
It is believed that Trump will do more for Netanyahu. So I don't see Netanyahu making any major moves as he learns more about where the US is headed in a week
As president, Trump moved the American embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, legalized Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, and recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, territory Israel captured from Syria during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.
Donald Trump, if re-elected, will be more willing than Ms. Harris to accept long-term Israeli control over parts of Gaza, as well as larger-scale Israeli military operations in Lebanon and Iran.
Regarding Harris. If the Democratic nominee is elected, the United States is unlikely to reduce its longstanding financial and military support for Israel. But Kamala Harris is likely to continue Biden's efforts to persuade Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon and to prevent the conflict with Iran from escalating into a full-scale war. This was stated by Ellie Geranmaye, a Middle East expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations, a Berlin-based research group.
