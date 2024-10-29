IDF destroys Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army conducted a series of special operations near the village of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. Hundreds of military facilities, thousands of weapons and Hezbollah's underground infrastructure were destroyed.
Israeli troops eliminated Hezbollah's terrorist infrastructure near the village of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon. Most of the special operations were carried out in the area of Kfarkela. This was reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in Telegram, according to UNN.
It is noted that over the past year, the Israeli army has conducted several special operations in the Kfarkela area.
The military conducted targeted raids to investigate and expose clandestine terrorist infrastructure, weapons depots and observation posts, which are one of the main strongholds of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.
In recent weeks, during limited and localized raids, troops of the 769th Brigade under the command of the 91st Division have expanded their activities to the Kfarkela area.
The target was the terrorist infrastructure in the center of the village, the destruction of which should eliminate the possibility of a ground invasion of the area by terrorists into northern Israel as part of their plan to “Conquer the Galilee.
To date, IDF troops have discovered and destroyed clandestine terrorist infrastructure, hundreds of Hezbollah military installations, thousands of weapons, enemy intelligence documents, launchers and tactical equipment belonging to the group's “Radwan forces.
Israeli troops are dismantling the terrorist infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building over the years in the Kfarkela area, including homes and civilian infrastructure.
