IDF confirms elimination of Hezbollah representative who was to succeed Nasrallah
Kyiv • UNN
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed the killing of Hashim Safi al-Din, the likely successor to Hassan Nasrallah, during an air strike in Beirut on October 4. Along with him, Hezbollah's intelligence chief and other commanders were killed.
The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that on October 4, an air strike on Beirut killed the head of Hezbollah's executive council, Hashim Safi al-Din, who probably succeeded Hassan Nasrallah after his liquidation. This was reported by the Times of Israel, UNN reports.
Details
According to the military, Safiddin was killed along with the head of the terrorist group's intelligence unit, Hussein Ali Hazima, during a strike on October 4.
The target of the strike was Hezbollah's clandestine intelligence center in Beirut, which, according to the IDF, was "in the center of the civilian population" in the southern suburb of the Lebanese capital known as Dahiyeh.
The IDF claims that more than 25 members of Hezbollah's intelligence department, including other senior commanders, were in the headquarters at the time of the strike.
Safiddin did not get in touch after the strike, but only today the IDF said it could confirm his death.
"Hezbollah has not yet announced his death.
Recall
In late September, the terrorist group Hezbollah officially confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.