On July 21, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy launched one massive missile attack with twenty-four missiles and forty-five air strikes, dropping sixty-one guided aerial bombs.

They also used 1251 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3145 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - reported the General Staff.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven attacks by the invaders, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units held back four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eighteen assault actions of the invaders near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the area of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novospaske, and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

During the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out forty-three offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove in the direction of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Mayak.

In this direction, according to preliminary data, eighty-one occupiers were neutralized, forty-six of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five unmanned aerial vehicles and hit one enemy cannon. In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Pidddubne, Myrny, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Voskresenka. - the summary states.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Kamyanske, but the units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy's pressure. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement with the occupiers took place towards the settlement of Prydniprovske. The enemy had no success.

On July 20, Russian troops lost 1170 soldiers and 54 artillery systems.

