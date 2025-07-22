$41.750.12
ukenru
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:47 PM • 13565 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
05:25 PM • 33393 views
National Security and Defense Council introduced a real moratorium on business inspections - Zelenskyy
July 21, 03:58 PM • 33036 views
Ukraine wants to discuss with Russia in Turkey the return of prisoners, children, and a meeting of leaders – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 81880 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 47620 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 80930 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
July 21, 12:26 PM • 43148 views
He was supervised by Yanukovych's deputy head of security: an FSB "mole" was found in NABU's most elite closed unit
Exclusive
July 21, 10:21 AM • 49746 views
Bahanets: NABU most often leaks information regarding investigative actions
Exclusive
July 21, 10:00 AM • 56969 views
Almost one hundred citizens became victims of human trafficking in the first six months of 2025 - Ministry of Social Policy
July 21, 09:37 AM • 52040 views
Zelenskyy appointed new ambassadors to 16 countries and international organizations: decrees
Frontline on July 21: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 398 views

Over the past day, July 21, 139 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched one massive missile strike, forty-five air strikes, and used 1251 kamikaze drones.

Frontline on July 21: the enemy suffers devastating losses in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

On July 21, 139 combat engagements took place at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the enemy launched one massive missile attack with twenty-four missiles and forty-five air strikes, dropping sixty-one guided aerial bombs.

They also used 1251 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 3145 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- reported the General Staff.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled eleven attacks by the invaders, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropping six guided aerial bombs, and carried out 177 artillery shellings, including four from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, Ukrainian units held back four enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk, Kamyanka, Stroivka, and Kutkivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Holubivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped eighteen assault actions of the invaders near the settlements of Novyi Myr, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, Yampilivka, Torske, and in the direction of the settlements of Serebryanka, Serednie, Shandryholove, Hryhorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the area of Serebryanka, Verkhnokamyanske, and Pereizne.

"Putin simply deceived him": Zelenskyy stated that Trump was disappointed by the Kremlin's lies regarding its desire to end the war17.07.25, 18:23 • 6689 views

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the area of Bila Hora and towards Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders nine times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Romanivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Novospaske, and towards Katerynivka and Pleshchiivka. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy attacks.

During the day in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out forty-three offensive actions. The activity of the Russian occupiers was recorded near the settlements of Udachne, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Zvirove in the direction of Novoukrainka, Pokrovsk, Dachne, Myrnohrad, Mayak.

In this direction, according to preliminary data, eighty-one occupiers were neutralized, forty-six of whom were irrevocably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed five unmanned aerial vehicles and hit one enemy cannon. In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units repelled nine attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zirka, Pidddubne, Myrny, Dachne, and towards the settlements of Oleksandrogad, Voskresenka.

- the summary states.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Kamyanske, but the units of the Defense Forces successfully repelled the enemy's pressure. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one combat engagement with the occupiers took place towards the settlement of Prydniprovske. The enemy had no success.

Recall

On July 20, Russian troops lost 1170 soldiers and 54 artillery systems.

Kremlin not interested in ending the war: ISW assessed Peskov's statements21.07.25, 03:13 • 3530 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Pokrovsk
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
