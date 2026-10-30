From Yamal to Western Siberia: Ukraine is preparing strikes on the most remote corners of the Russian Federation

Ukraine is working to make its missiles and drones even longer-range and to strike remote areas of Russia in response to attacks by the Russian Armed Forces on Ukrainian cities. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported this on October 30 following a briefing on the results of deep strikes in September–October, UNN reports.

According to him, targets along the line from Yamal to Western Siberia are currently within reach of Ukraine’s long-range strikes.

Details

Ukrainian forces continue to carry out long-range strikes against facilities on the territory of Russia in response to the occupiers’ attacks on Ukrainian cities and communities.

There is always a completely justified response to every Russian strike on our cities and communities. As of today, Russian facilities along the line from Yamal to Western Siberia are within reach of our deep strikes, and we are working to ensure that our drones and missiles can reach even more remote Russian territories - Zelenskyy stated.

The President noted that, based on the results of the briefing, key areas for the further use of Ukrainian long-range weapons had been identified. In particular, they plan to scale up the units carrying out long-range strikes. This concerns the development of the capabilities of the Security Service of Ukraine, including the "Alpha" Special Operations Center, intelligence structures, and other components of the Defense Forces.

The head of state emphasized that the development of long-range weapons is an important element of ensuring national security both during the full-scale war and after its end.

Our Ukrainian long-range capability is one of the real guarantees of preserving our state's independence now, during this war, and will be one of the long-term security guarantees after the war ends - the President emphasized.

Zelenskyy also reported that he had held talks with manufacturers of the relevant weapons regarding the further development of Ukraine’s long-range capabilities.

We would like to remind you

Earlier, UNN reported that Fire Point is scaling up production of "Flamingo" missiles and FP-1 and FP-2 attack drones.