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From Poltava Oblast to Lutsk — options for short trips around Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1824 views

Poltava, the Bohuslav area and Lutsk offer eventful 2–3-day trips. The itineraries combine history, nature, culture and gastronomy.

From Poltava Oblast to Lutsk — options for short trips around Ukraine

When the working week leaves you exhausted and a full-fledged vacation is still some time away, the best solution is a short, rejuvenating weekend getaway. Two- or three-day trips allow you to change your surroundings, gain new impressions, and return to your daily routine with renewed energy. You do not necessarily have to plan complicated routes abroad or spend money on long flights. Ukraine has countless remarkable destinations that are ideal for “weekend tours”; UNN will tell you about some wonderful options for short trips.

Poltava and Opishnia

The Poltava region has traditionally been associated with classical literature, but today it is a region that is dynamically developing cultural tourism, preserving unique architecture, and offering one of the most interesting gastronomic experiences in Ukraine. It is convenient to travel here both by train and by car.

The heart of the city is Round Square, surrounded by Classical-style buildings and the Corpus Garden. Be sure to take a walk along Sobornosti pedestrian street to Ivanova Hora, which offers a panoramic view of the Vorskla River and the Exaltation of the Cross Monastery. The rotunda and the estate of Ivan Kotliarevsky are located nearby.

Pay attention to the building of the Poltava Zemstvo, now the Museum of Local Lore, built according to the design of Vasyl Krychevsky. It is a striking example of Ukrainian architectural modernism, featuring unique tiles, majolica, and carved details.

Forty kilometers from Poltava lies the settlement of Opishnia, known throughout the world for its National Museum-Reserve of Ukrainian Pottery. Here, you can not only see a large collection of ceramic sculptures displayed outdoors, but also take part in a workshop and make a jug or a clay whistle with your own hands.

A trip to the Poltava region is impossible without sampling the local cuisine. Order authentic Poltava halushky, shundra, kachana kasha, and, of course, Myrhorod salo, which has entire festivals dedicated to it.

Bohuslav and the Korostyshiv Canyon

If your goal is maximum rejuvenation in nature, the sound of water, and rocky landscapes without having to travel to the distant Carpathians

In the very center of the historic town of Bohuslav, the Ros River cuts its way through massive pink and gray granite rocks more than 2 billion years old. This picturesque place, with its islands, rapids, and natural “baths,” is popular with locals and tourists for recreation during the warm season.

Several hours’ drive away are the well-known Korostyshiv sites—former granite quarries flooded by underground springs. They are surrounded by high cliffs and pine forest. This is an ideal place for picnics, evening campfires, photography enthusiasts, and stand-up paddleboarding.

This is an excellent choice for a road trip with friends or family, walks along forest trails, and light camping.

Lutsk and Olyka

Volhynia offers an immersion in the rich history of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and the Polish–Lithuanian Commonwealth. Lutsk is a compact, very green, and comfortable city that is perfect for a two-day walking trip.

One of Ukraine’s best-preserved 14th-century castles is Lubart’s Castle. Climb confidently to the Entrance Tower to see a panorama of the Old Town, visit the only Bell Museum in Ukraine, and explore the ancient castle walls.

A place that is truly worth visiting is the vestibule and the underground chambers of the Church of Saints Peter and Paul. Ask about a tour of the underground passages of the old Jesuit college, where three-level underground complexes with ancient burials, prison cells, and underground passageways have been preserved.

The House of sculptor Mykola Holovan, also known as the “Lutsk House with Chimeras,” is an unusual site on the banks of the Styr River, decorated with hundreds of stone bas-reliefs, sculptures, and sculptural compositions in the Art Nouveau and Baroque styles.

Forty kilometers from Lutsk lies the settlement of Olyka—the ancestral seat of the Radziwiłł princes. Here, it is worth seeing the majestic Radziwiłł Castle with its fortification ramparts and the Collegiate Church of the Holy Trinity, a magnificent example of Baroque architecture.

Where to go in Ukraine in autumn: travel agent names the most interesting destinations28.08.26, 17:45 • 135459 views

Oleksandra Mesenko

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