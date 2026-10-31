From painkillers to heart medications: which medicines have become more expensive in Ukraine, how much they cost, and why prices have risen

In Ukraine, prices for a number of popular medicines, including painkillers and drugs for treating cardiovascular diseases, rose in autumn 2026. UNN explains how much some medicines cost at the end of October, why price tags are changing, and how to save on treatment.

How medicine prices changed in the autumn

An analysis of the price offers in the Tabletki.ua medicine-ordering app and data from pharmacy chains makes it clear that 95 of the 99 popular medicines examined became more expensive between July and mid-September. The median increase was 10.3%. By comparison, over the previous nine months, the same items had risen in price by just 2.8%.

Price pressures did not disappear in October, but sales slowed. According to data from Proxima Research, as of October 30, pharmacies had sold 10.3% more medicines in hryvnia terms during October 1–25 than in the same period last year, but the number of packages sold fell by 1.7%. In other words, in the 42nd week, the inflationary component of market growth was 10%.

Which medicines became the most expensive

The largest monthly price increases were recorded for inexpensive Ukrainian-made painkillers. Thus, "Analgin" from the Darnytsia company became 37% more expensive between July and mid-September. "Citramon" from the same manufacturer rose in price by 29.5%.

The price increases also affected medicines that people take regularly. "Nebilet," which is used in cardiology, became more expensive from May to September in 110 Kyiv pharmacies of the chain. The median increase was 10.2%. For patients who take medicine every day, this represents a noticeable increase in their daily healthcare expenses.

Price fluctuations also became noticeable across broader therapeutic groups. Between January and September, the weighted-average price of a package on the pharmacy market was UAH 194.95, which is 5.5% more than a year earlier. According to data from PharmSfera, which analyzed pricing policy in the pharmaceutical market over recent months, between January and September the weighted-average price of a package of medicines for the digestive system and metabolism increased by 13.9%, blood and blood-forming-organ medicines by 13%, systemic hormonal medicines by 12.7%, and cardiovascular medicines by 5.2%. For anti-infective medicines, the corresponding figure was 3.5%.

However, it is also important to understand that the weighted-average price depends on which brands and package sizes were purchased more frequently, so these percentages cannot be applied to every individual medicine.

Why medicines are becoming more expensive in Ukraine: experts’ view

Experts who study the domestic and foreign pharmaceutical markets identify several factors that drove medicine prices up in October.

The first factor is Russian strikes on warehouse and logistics infrastructure. After losing supplies, companies have had to purchase medicines again and reorganize deliveries. In September alone, amid attacks on warehouses and concerns about medicine availability, Ukrainians bought more medicines in reserve: according to Proxima Research estimates, September sales rose by 23% in monetary terms and by 9% in packages year on year.

The second component of the price increase is transportation costs, fuel prices, energy supply, and the exchange rate. Some medicines and raw materials are imported, so procurement costs depend on external conditions.

The third factor is retail sales policy. Some pharmacy chains previously competed on online marketplaces with low prices, but later began showing higher offers.

The pharmaceutical companies themselves do not always agree with assessments of the scale of the price increases.

What the state has done to regulate prices in the medicines market

In Ukraine, the "National Price Catalogue" is in operation, in which manufacturers and importers declare maximum wholesale selling prices. Price comparisons with European countries and mark-up limits are also in effect. The catalogue makes it possible to check price limits, but the declared amount does not equal the actual cost of a package at a pharmacy. In September, Order No. 1398 of the Ministry of Health changed the declared maximum prices for 233 items listed in it: they were increased for 182 and reduced for 51. For example, for "Xeloda" 500 mg—one of the most sought-after drugs for treating cancer—the maximum price was increased from UAH 5,166 to UAH 6,168, while for "Bifren" 250 mg it rose from UAH 1,401.04 to UAH 1,667.24.

In addition, in October the Ministry of Health continued updating the price registers: Order No. 1596 of October 16 introduced changes to the list of maximum reference prices, while Order No. 1609 of October 20 amended the National Price Catalogue.

How to buy necessary medicines more cheaply in Ukraine

The simplest way is to check identical packages at several pharmacy chains and on booking services.

You can also search for cheaper alternatives with the same active ingredient, dosage, and dosage form. Ukrainians are often forced to overpay at pharmacies for a recognizable brand, while domestic medicines with the same active ingredient may cost half as much. A striking example is antispasmodics. The Hungarian "No-Spa" No. 24, with a dosage of 40 mg, costs an average of UAH 108 at pharmacies. Meanwhile, "Drotaverine" No. 30 from Ukraine's "Darnytsia," with the same dosage and active ingredient, costs UAH 64.50. However, we should emphasize immediately: independently replacing a prescribed medicine, stopping treatment, or changing the dosage because of the cost is dangerous. If the price has become unaffordable, the alternative should be agreed upon with a medical professional.

In addition, patients with chronic diseases should check the "Affordable Medicines" program. Since September 30, updated lists of the National Health Service of Ukraine have been in effect for the program: one of them covers 663 medicines, 244 of which are dispensed free of charge.

Separate lists cover insulin and combination medicines, as well as the July additions for treating cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. The availability of a specific trade name and the amount of the co-payment should be checked in the current register of the National Health Service of Ukraine. To receive a medicine through the program, patients need the appropriate electronic prescription and a pharmacy participating in the reimbursement program.

It is also worth making use of advance medicine reservations through pharmacy services. Through websites and specialized mobile applications, medicines can be bought several dozen hryvnias cheaper than the price offered to a customer who simply "walks in off the street."

Will medicine prices rise by the end of the year?

Economists are cautious in their forecasts. However, they note that there are nevertheless grounds to expect risks for the pharmacy market to persist in November and December. Hostilities, possible new attacks on logistics, exchange-rate fluctuations, transportation costs, and seasonal demand may drive up prices for both popular and expensive medicines.

In addition, imported medicines may well become more expensive because of exchange-rate fluctuations and the impact of logistical difficulties. Moreover, if the factors develop particularly unfavorably, shortages of some medicines can be expected. The reason is the difficulty of delivering and storing medicines due to Russia's ongoing attacks on pharmaceutical companies' warehouses.

A possible winter blackout could also contribute to higher medicine prices. If pharmacies are forced to operate on generators for most of the working day, chains will factor energy costs into the prices of medicines.

State regulation may curb runaway price increases for a while. But it should be understood that prices can be "frozen" only for a limited number of items. And this will be a manual mechanism. Sooner or later, prices will still have to be revised upward. Such conditions will be dictated by the pharmaceutical sector itself, which operates according to the principles of a market economy.

Let us remind you

We previously wrote that more than 70% of the price of medicines in Ukraine depends on the drug manufacturers.