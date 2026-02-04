$43.190.22
French law enforcement searches "X" offices: Elon Musk speaks of a "political attack"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

French police searched "X" offices in Paris, and the prosecutor's office summoned Elon Musk for questioning in April. The investigation concerns algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction, as well as complaints about the Grok chatbot.

French law enforcement searches "X" offices: Elon Musk speaks of a "political attack"

American billionaire, CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and owner of the social network "X" Elon Musk reacted to the searches conducted by French law enforcement in the "X" offices in Paris and his (Elon Musk's - ed.) summons for questioning. He wrote about this on his "X" social media page, UNN reports.

Details

On Tuesday, February 3, French police searched the offices of the social network "X", and the prosecutor's office ordered Elon Musk to appear for explanations in April as part of an expanded investigation. Officially, the search is related to a year-long investigation into alleged algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.

However, the Paris prosecutor's office noted that it is expanding the investigation after complaints about the performance of the Grok AI chatbot, which operates on the "X" platform.

This is a political attack

 - Elon Musk wrote on his social media page.

At the same time, Global Government Affairs also called the searches by French law enforcement baseless.

This raid reinforces our belief that this investigation distorts French law, bypasses due process, and jeopardizes freedom of speech

- the company's statement reads.

Recall

OpenAI filed a complaint in court, alleging that xAI systematically deleted internal communications using disappearing message messengers. This complicates the antitrust lawsuit filed by Musk's companies against OpenAI and Apple.

Yevhen Ustimenko

