In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 12898 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 37574 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 33779 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 191361 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 175869 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 171696 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 218324 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248590 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154398 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371476 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

French Foreign Minister says there is no split between Berlin and Paris

Kyiv • UNN

 102702 views

The French foreign minister assured that there is no conflict between France and Germany in supporting Ukraine, despite disagreements between Macron and Scholz over arms supplies.

French Foreign Minister says there is no split between Berlin and Paris

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne assured that there is no Franco-German clash. This was reported by UNN with reference to Europe1.

Details

The head of French diplomacy believes that there is no division between France and Germany, despite the obvious differences between President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz over Ukraine.

There is no Franco-German conflict, we agree on 80% of the issues

- Sejourne assures Le Monde in an interview.

During a conference in support of Kyiv organized by Paris on Monday, the French president seemed to indirectly attack countries such as Germany, which has long hesitated to supply certain types of heavy weapons to Kyiv.

I spoke with my German colleague Annalena Burbock, and we will see each other next Tuesday in Paris. There is a desire to talk to each other

 ," Sejourne said.

"There is no drama here, as we have one goal - to support Ukraine," he also emphasized.

Addendum

During a visit to Freiburg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

On February 26, at the conclusion of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron said that it should not be ruled out to send Western troops to Ukraine.

"We can not allow the dispute. It is dangerous for Ukraine": in Scholz's party are concerned about the disagreement between him and Macron02.03.24, 14:57 • 31627 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsNews of the World
Freiburg im Breisgau
Emmanuel Macron
Paris
France
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Kyiv
