French Foreign Minister says there is no split between Berlin and Paris

French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne assured that there is no Franco-German clash. This was reported by UNN with reference to Europe1.

The head of French diplomacy believes that there is no division between France and Germany, despite the obvious differences between President Emmanuel Macron and Chancellor Olaf Scholz over Ukraine.

There is no Franco-German conflict, we agree on 80% of the issues - Sejourne assures Le Monde in an interview.

During a conference in support of Kyiv organized by Paris on Monday, the French president seemed to indirectly attack countries such as Germany, which has long hesitated to supply certain types of heavy weapons to Kyiv.

I spoke with my German colleague Annalena Burbock, and we will see each other next Tuesday in Paris. There is a desire to talk to each other ," Sejourne said.

"There is no drama here, as we have one goal - to support Ukraine," he also emphasized.

During a visit to Freiburg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks about the possibility of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

On February 26, at the conclusion of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron said that it should not be ruled out to send Western troops to Ukraine.

