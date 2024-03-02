"We can not allow the dispute. It is dangerous for Ukraine": in Scholz's party are concerned about the disagreement between him and Macron

Tensions in German-French relations are causing concern among the Social Democrats from the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as it is dangerous for Ukraine. This UNN reported with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Things are reportedly not going well between Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron.

Tensions in German-French relations are a cause for concern among Social Democrats.

Michael Roth, chairman of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, expects German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to join forces.

We cannot allow a Franco-German dispute. It's dangerous for Ukraine - Roth said.

The Social Democrat said there was a "profound misunderstanding of each other".

"The chancellor is right that France must do more. Ukraine now needs pragmatic and rapid assistance, especially in ammunition and air defense," Roth said.

In Europe now, he said, people are hiding behind each other "and the Kremlin is smirking.

It is noted that German-French relations appear to have reached a low point. Following the Ukrainian conference in Paris earlier in the week, Macron said that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. Scholz clearly opposed this and reiterated on Wednesday: "As Chancellor of Germany, I will not send soldiers from our Bundeswehr to Ukraine.

SPD chancellors have always had an exceptional relationship with French presidents, said SPD European politician Axel Schäfer.

"Between Willy Brandt and Georges Pompidou, Helmut Schmidt and Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Gerhard Schroeder and Jacques Chirac. When it comes to military matters, the Federal Republic has to behave differently than France. The relationship works in everyday life, but Macron depends on Scholz," Schaefer said.

Schaefer noted that France alone is unlikely to have the economic power to lead Europe.

He said Scholz must now assume a leadership role in Europe, as he did in his dispute with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Supplement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a visit to Freiburg, clearly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's considerations of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

On February 26, during the conclusion of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.