In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 26387 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 94793 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 62709 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 257091 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 221742 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187423 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 228417 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 250974 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156926 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372006 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+19°
3m/s
38%
"We can not allow the dispute. It is dangerous for Ukraine": in Scholz's party are concerned about the disagreement between him and Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 31627 views

The strained relationship between German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron over their different approaches to supporting Ukraine worries German Social Democrats.

"We can not allow the dispute. It is dangerous for Ukraine": in Scholz's party are concerned about the disagreement between him and Macron

Tensions in German-French relations are causing concern among the Social Democrats from the party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, as it is dangerous for Ukraine. This UNN reported with reference to Spiegel.

Details

Things are reportedly not going well between Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron.

Tensions in German-French relations are a cause for concern among Social Democrats.

Michael Roth, chairman of the Bundestag's foreign affairs committee, expects German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to join forces.

We cannot allow a Franco-German dispute. It's dangerous for Ukraine

- Roth said.

The Social Democrat said there was a "profound misunderstanding of each other".

"The chancellor is right that France must do more. Ukraine now needs pragmatic and rapid assistance, especially in ammunition and air defense," Roth said.

In Europe now, he said, people are hiding behind each other "and the Kremlin is smirking.

It is noted that German-French relations appear to have reached a low point. Following the Ukrainian conference in Paris earlier in the week, Macron said that sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out. Scholz clearly opposed this and reiterated on Wednesday: "As Chancellor of Germany, I will not send soldiers from our Bundeswehr to Ukraine.

SPD chancellors have always had an exceptional relationship with French presidents, said SPD European politician Axel Schäfer.

"Between Willy Brandt and Georges Pompidou, Helmut Schmidt and Valéry Giscard d'Estaing, Gerhard Schroeder and Jacques Chirac. When it comes to military matters, the Federal Republic has to behave differently than France. The relationship works in everyday life, but Macron depends on Scholz," Schaefer said.

Schaefer  noted that France alone is unlikely to have the economic power to lead Europe.

He said Scholz must now assume a leadership role in Europe, as he did in his dispute with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Supplement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during a visit to Freiburg, clearly rejected French President Emmanuel Macron's considerations of sending Western troops to Ukraine.

On February 26, during the conclusion of a conference on Ukraine in Paris, Macron saidthat sending Western troops to Ukraine should not be ruled out.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
