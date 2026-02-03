French authorities raided the offices of company X, Musk summoned for questioning

$42.970.16
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
09:16 AM • 20374 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
08:20 AM • 21360 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
07:02 AM • 22649 views
Russia attacked combined heat and power plants (CHPPs) and thermal power plants (TPPs) at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 25255 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 32055 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 41204 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
February 2, 07:26 PM • 28225 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
February 2, 06:38 PM • 54183 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
February 2, 06:37 PM • 24439 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
In Kharkiv, due to a massive attack on the energy system, the heating system is being drained in 820 buildings
AFU eliminated 760 occupiers and over 50 artillery systems within a day
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurred
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputy
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn to
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favorite
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to apply
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Dnipro
Odesa Oblast
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is known
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at Grammys
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their career
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearing
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the Internet
Heating
Social network
Technology
Shahed-136
Gold

French authorities raided the offices of company X, Musk summoned for questioning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

French police searched X offices, and Elon Musk was summoned for questioning on April 20. The investigation concerns algorithm abuse, fraudulent data extraction, and possible complicity in the dissemination of child pornography.

French authorities raided the offices of company X, Musk summoned for questioning

French police on Tuesday searched the offices of Elon Musk's social network X, and prosecutors ordered the tech billionaire to appear for questioning in April as part of an expanded investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office said. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the search is related to a year-long investigation into alleged algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.

However, in a statement, the Paris prosecutor's office said it was expanding the investigation after complaints about the performance of the AI chatbot Grok, which operates on the X platform.

The investigation will now also examine alleged complicity in the storage and dissemination of child pornography images, as well as violations of the right to a person's image by creating sexually explicit deepfakes, among other possible crimes.

Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for a hearing on April 20. Other X employees have also been summoned as witnesses.

No immediate comments were received from X. In July, Musk denied the initial allegations and stated that French prosecutors had launched a "politically motivated criminal investigation."

At this stage, the investigation is part of a constructive approach to ultimately ensure that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on national territory.

- the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's cybercrime unit in conjunction with the French police's cyber unit and Europol.

Elon Musk merges SpaceX and xAI ahead of massive IPO03.02.26, 00:56 • 3166 views

The Paris prosecutor's office said it launched the investigation after a complaint from a lawmaker who claimed that X's biased algorithms may have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system.

The prosecutor's office also stated that it is ceasing to use the social network X and will continue to inform the public through LinkedIn and Instagram. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, and Instagram is owned by Meta.

Recall

OpenAI filed a complaint in court, alleging that xAI systematically deleted internal communications using disappearing message messengers. This complicates the antitrust lawsuit filed by Musk's companies against OpenAI and Apple.

Olga Rozgon

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
Europol
Reuters
Elon Musk
Paris
France
Microsoft
Instagram