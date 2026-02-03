French authorities raided the offices of company X, Musk summoned for questioning

French police on Tuesday searched the offices of Elon Musk's social network X, and prosecutors ordered the tech billionaire to appear for questioning in April as part of an expanded investigation, the Paris prosecutor's office said. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

It is noted that the search is related to a year-long investigation into alleged algorithm abuse and fraudulent data extraction by X or its executives.

However, in a statement, the Paris prosecutor's office said it was expanding the investigation after complaints about the performance of the AI chatbot Grok, which operates on the X platform.

The investigation will now also examine alleged complicity in the storage and dissemination of child pornography images, as well as violations of the right to a person's image by creating sexually explicit deepfakes, among other possible crimes.

Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino have been summoned for a hearing on April 20. Other X employees have also been summoned as witnesses.

No immediate comments were received from X. In July, Musk denied the initial allegations and stated that French prosecutors had launched a "politically motivated criminal investigation."

At this stage, the investigation is part of a constructive approach to ultimately ensure that the X platform complies with French law, as it operates on national territory. - the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The investigation is being conducted by the prosecutor's cybercrime unit in conjunction with the French police's cyber unit and Europol.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it launched the investigation after a complaint from a lawmaker who claimed that X's biased algorithms may have distorted the operation of an automated data processing system.

The prosecutor's office also stated that it is ceasing to use the social network X and will continue to inform the public through LinkedIn and Instagram. LinkedIn is owned by Microsoft, and Instagram is owned by Meta.

OpenAI filed a complaint in court, alleging that xAI systematically deleted internal communications using disappearing message messengers. This complicates the antitrust lawsuit filed by Musk's companies against OpenAI and Apple.