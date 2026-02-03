$42.810.04
Elon Musk merges SpaceX and xAI ahead of massive IPO
Elon Musk merges SpaceX and xAI ahead of massive IPO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

Elon Musk plans to merge SpaceX and xAI to create a technology giant. This merger precedes a massive IPO, which could be the largest in stock market history.

Elon Musk merges SpaceX and xAI ahead of massive IPO

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and xAI, is preparing for a strategic merger of his assets in space and artificial intelligence. According to Bloomberg, citing its own sources, this step aims to create a technological giant with unprecedented capitalization ahead of a planned mega-IPO, which could become the largest in stock market history. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The merger of SpaceX, a leader in rocketry and Starlink satellite communications, with artificial intelligence developer xAI will allow the integration of advanced algorithms into the management of space missions and autonomous systems. According to Musk's plan, xAI's capabilities will provide a new intelligent platform for analyzing the vast amounts of data generated by the satellite constellation.

This decision will allow SpaceX to obtain its own intellectual center, which is critically important for future missions to Mars and the development of the Starlink network

– analysts close to the deal preparation process note.

Preparation for mega-IPO and company valuation

The combined entity is expected to go public in the near future. Investors predict that the company's valuation after the merger could reach record levels, given SpaceX's dominance in the launch market and xAI's rapid growth.

Musk reacts to Ukraine's appeal regarding Starlink: restrictions worked01.02.26, 12:21 • 9180 views

Preparation for the listing is taking place against the backdrop of increased interest in Musk's assets, as the consolidation of assets will avoid internal competition for computing resources and investments. An official announcement of the IPO details and the structure of the new corporation is expected after the completion of technical audits and approval by regulators.

SpaceX plans to launch a million satellites for AI data centers01.02.26, 04:04 • 5944 views

