SpaceX plans to launch a million satellites for AI data centers

January 31, 05:53 PM • 11766 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 20839 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 16871 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 17579 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 16548 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 12576 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 11593 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 6482 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11386 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 18802 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Pistorius questioned the sincerity of the Kremlin's peaceful intentionsJanuary 31, 04:23 PM • 5598 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 12642 views
Nuclear power plants return to full capacity, energy system stabilizes – UkrenergoJanuary 31, 06:22 PM • 12137 views
Hungary's Roma community protests against statements by Orbán's allyPhotoJanuary 31, 07:23 PM • 6620 views
"Neo-fascist right-wing of the USA": Cuba declared a state of emergencyPhoto10:33 PM • 9744 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 32680 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 62305 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 42583 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 47753 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 50294 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Elon Musk
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Germany
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 12649 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 21236 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 24988 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 25627 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 24077 views
Heating
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
The Diplomat

SpaceX plans to launch a million satellites for AI data centers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

SpaceX has applied to launch up to a million satellites into orbit to host data centers for artificial intelligence. This network will be solar-powered and use radiative cooling in space.

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has applied to launch up to a million satellites into orbit to host data centers for artificial intelligence (AI). This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

SpaceX clarified that the network will be solar-powered and will help process huge amounts of information that are growing with the development of AI.

Launching a constellation of a million satellites functioning as orbital data centers is the first step towards becoming a Kardashev Type II civilization – one that can harness the full power of the Sun while simultaneously supporting AI-powered applications for billions of people today and enabling humanity's multi-planetary future among the stars.

- the company's statement reads.

It is indicated that the system, which can be launched using the reusable Starship rocket, will be a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to ground-based data centers. Thus, instead of large cooling systems that use a lot of water, satellites will rely on radiative cooling in space and receive energy from the sun.

The satellites, which will use laser channels to communicate with each other, will be launched to an altitude of 500 to 2000 km into orbit, which will provide them with almost constant access to the sun.

- SpaceX said.

As Elon Musk said, the cheapest place to host artificial intelligence will be space, "and that will happen within two years, maybe three at the latest."

Recall

Canadian company Kepler Communications Inc. successfully launched 10 new satellites into low Earth orbit. The launch took place early Sunday, January 11, using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

SpaceX plans to attract investments, company valuation could reach $800 billion05.12.25, 21:53 • 5569 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
SpaceX Starship
Elon Musk
Falcon 9