SpaceX plans to launch a million satellites for AI data centers

Elon Musk's SpaceX company has applied to launch up to a million satellites into orbit to host data centers for artificial intelligence (AI). This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

SpaceX clarified that the network will be solar-powered and will help process huge amounts of information that are growing with the development of AI.

Launching a constellation of a million satellites functioning as orbital data centers is the first step towards becoming a Kardashev Type II civilization – one that can harness the full power of the Sun while simultaneously supporting AI-powered applications for billions of people today and enabling humanity's multi-planetary future among the stars. - the company's statement reads.

It is indicated that the system, which can be launched using the reusable Starship rocket, will be a cheaper and more environmentally friendly alternative to ground-based data centers. Thus, instead of large cooling systems that use a lot of water, satellites will rely on radiative cooling in space and receive energy from the sun.

The satellites, which will use laser channels to communicate with each other, will be launched to an altitude of 500 to 2000 km into orbit, which will provide them with almost constant access to the sun. - SpaceX said.

As Elon Musk said, the cheapest place to host artificial intelligence will be space, "and that will happen within two years, maybe three at the latest."

