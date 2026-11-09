French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot accused the country’s presidential candidate and leader of the far-left party "La France Insoumise," Jean-Luc Mélenchon, of echoing the Kremlin’s position. This is reported by RTL, according to UNN.

Details

In particular, Barrot commented on Mélenchon’s statement that possible territorial concessions in the Donbas should be agreed upon with local residents.

He simply acted as a spokesman for the Kremlin. Throughout the world, the Kremlin is trying to convince heads of state and government that the Donbas is supposedly Russian, and that the war of aggression is a war to liberate the Donbas - the French foreign minister said.

He emphasized that Mélenchon’s statement was "unprecedentedly serious" and "ultimately proves that he is unfit for the position he is seeking".

Recall

The party of French far-left presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon published an election program proposing that the country leave NATO and nationalize some defense companies.

In France, the far-left party “Indomitable France” initiated the impeachment of President Macron