In France, the far-left party “Indomitable France” initiated the impeachment of President Macron

The far-left party “France Unconquered” has initiated impeachment proceedings against President Emmanuel Macron. This was reported by DW with reference to a statement by the head of the party's parliamentary faction, Matilda Pano, on social network X, UNN reports .

Details

The statement was made on Saturday, August 31, where Pano noted that the proposal of a resolution to initiate impeachment proceedings against the president under Article 68 of the Constitution has already been sent to parliamentarians for joint signature. “Macron refuses to obey the choice made by the voters, so we must remove him,” she said.

“The “Unconquered France” party decided to impeach Macron over his refusal to appoint the only candidate from the left-wing New Popular Front bloc, economist Lucie Castet, as prime minister. The party's national coordinator, Manuel Bompard, believes that this refusal is evidence of the president's abuse of power.

