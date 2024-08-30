ukenru
Macron did not know about Durov's arrival in France and did not plan a meeting

Macron did not know about Durov's arrival in France and did not plan a meeting

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28851 views

French President Macron said he was not aware of Telegram owner Durov's visit. He supported the granting of French citizenship to Durov under a special procedure for prominent persons.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that he was not aware of the arrival of Telegram owner Pavel Durov to France and did not plan to meet with him. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

During a press conference in Serbia, Macron said: “I was completely unaware of Mr. Durov's arrival in France, and this is quite normal, because I am not aware of the arrivals and departures of citizens from all over the world, whether they have French citizenship or not.”

Macron also supported France's decision to grant Durov French citizenship in 2021 under a special procedure for outstanding individuals.

 “This is part of a strategy that allows women and men, whether they are artists, athletes or entrepreneurs, when they make the effort to learn French and develop wealth, innovation... to obtain French citizenship,” the president said.

Macron persuaded Pavel Durov to move Telegram's headquarters to Paris - WSJ28.08.24, 17:50 • 15563 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

