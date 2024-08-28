ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 123347 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 127085 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 208180 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 158577 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155819 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144179 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 203514 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112553 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 191626 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105169 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Macron persuaded Pavel Durov to move Telegram's headquarters to Paris - WSJ

Macron persuaded Pavel Durov to move Telegram's headquarters to Paris - WSJ

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15565 views

In 2018, French President Macron offered Pavel Durov to move Telegram's headquarters to Paris. The messenger's founder rejected the offer, keeping the company based in Dubai.

In 2018, Pavel Durov had lunch with Emmanuel Macron. During this meeting, the French president suggested that the Telegram boss move his company's headquarters to Paris. But the Russian entrepreneur rejected the offer.

This was reported by the Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

In 2018, Telegram founder Pavel Durov met with French President Emmanuel Macron in an attempt to convince him to move the company's headquarters to Paris. According to the WSJ, the meeting was part of Macron's broader strategy to position France as a center of technological innovation.

Perhaps this episode is indicative of Durov's complicated relationship with several foreign governments, including the French government. Several governments have been very concerned about Telegram, especially the links between the social platform and members of various organizations, including dissident groups, Islamist militants, drug traffickers, and cybercriminals.

For years, Telegram ignored subpoenas and court orders, which accumulated in a mailbox that was rarely checked

- writes the Wall Street Journal.

HelpHelp

Telegram is a convenient messenger for publishing news and communicating. The company was founded by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov in 2013.

Currently, Telegram competes with other online networks such as WhatsApp, Instagram, WeChat, and TikTok. The platform is based in Dubai (UAE) and has more than 900 million users worldwide,

Court in France releases Pavel Durov from custody: what is known28.08.24, 17:36 • 17253 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

