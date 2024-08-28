Court in France releases Pavel Durov from custody: what is known

In France, a court has decided to suspend the detention of Telegram founder Pavel Durov for the first interrogation and possible indictment, UNN reports citing BFMTV.

Details

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, who had been in French police custody for almost four days, was finally handed over to justice on August 28.

According to BFMTV, the investigating judge decided to stop keeping Pavel Durov in custody for the first interrogation and possible indictment.

Recall

Pavel Durov, the founder and CEO of the Telegram messenger, was detained on Saturday evening at Le Bourget airport near Paris. The detention took place around 20:00 after Durov stepped off a private plane arriving from Azerbaijan.

On Wednesday, August 28, the head of Telegram was brought to courtto face possible charges.

It also turned out that the French authorities had issued warrants for the arrest of Telegram CEO Pavel Durov and his co-founder brother Nikolai back in March.