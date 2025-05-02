$41.470.09
France and Poland to sign defense pact amid threats from Russia and the US — FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

France and Poland will sign an agreement on cooperation in defense, energy, and economy on May 9. This is happening against the backdrop of the threat from Russia and changes in US policy.

France and Poland to sign defense pact amid threats from Russia and the US — FT

France and Poland will sign a new comprehensive bilateral treaty covering defense, energy and economy issues amid threats from Russia and changes in US policy. This was reported by the Financial Times, writes UNN.

Details

According to the media, the pact will be signed by French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on May 9, when Europe will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

This agreement has been in development for years, but has resurfaced following statements by US President Donald Trump and his threats to withdraw US guarantees that have underpinned European security for decades.

Tusk is also sending a message to Washington, our main ally for so many years

 - said Alexander Olek, a security analyst at Defence24, a Polish think tank.

This is a clear signal that Poland is not only dependent on the US, but can also have other strong nuclear allies

 - he added.

Number of EU countries are asking for an escape clause to increase defense spending01.05.25, 08:16 • 95543 views

The defense pact came after Tusk recently suggested that Poland was open to exploring ways to be covered by France, which possesses nuclear weapons. Tusk has also spoken about Poland developing its own nuclear warheads to deter Russia.

France has argued for decades that the "vital interests" that define the use of nuclear weapons have a "European dimension". A French official said that Macron and Tusk are unlikely to reach any conclusions on nuclear deterrence when they meet to sign the pact.

The document is reported to cover a wide range of topics and will provide Poland with an agreement similar to those already uniting France, Germany, Italy and Spain. France also has narrower, defense-focused treaties with other countries, such as the Lancaster House Agreement with the UK.

Earlier this week, Tusk said the treaty would lead to a "very serious acceleration" of economic and military security on the continent.

France also intends to become more actively involved in Poland's energy transition, a country that is still heavily dependent on coal. Amid the rapid growth of Polish defense spending (4.7% of GDP in 2025), Paris expects to increase sales of its military equipment - including helicopters, submarines and aircraft - despite competition from the US and South Korea.

A French official said the treaty also demonstrated that Paris views Warsaw as an increasingly important partner amid the war in Ukraine.

According to reports, Macron is making diplomatic efforts to influence Trump in peace talks on Ukraine, which the US administration is conducting with Moscow and Kyiv, and to prevent the threat of raising US tariffs on European imports.

The US is sending decommissioned planes from a landfill to Ukraine “for spare parts” - media01.05.25, 21:12 • 14989 views

France and Poland are modernizing a bilateral treaty concluded in 1991, shortly after Poland freed itself from communist rule and years before it joined NATO and then the EU.

The goal is to deepen and implement key elements of Franco-Polish relations, including threat assessment, joint defense projects and expanded dialogue on strategic issues, including nuclear deterrence

- said a French official.

Also, under the new treaty, France will be able to increase sales of military equipment to Poland.

Macron is now talking about the need to buy European, but everyone understands that his priority is to sell French [equipment] to Poland and other EU partners

- said a former Polish military official.

Frankly, France doesn't really engage with Poland and doesn't see us as a good partner, but now that the US is changing its policy, they also see an opportunity to strengthen their presence here

- said Alexander Olek.

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico29.04.25, 18:23 • 31067 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

PoliticsNews of the World
NATO
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Donald Tusk
Poland
