France and Britain have offered Ukraine a month-long truce “in the air, at sea and in energy infrastructure” - Macron
Kyiv • UNN
Paris and London have initiated a month-long truce in Ukraine's air, sea and energy infrastructure. Macron noted that ground fighting would not be included in the truce for the time being due to the difficulty of control.
Paris and London are offering Ukraine a month-long truce “in the air, at sea and in energy infrastructure,” French President Emmanuel Macron told Le Figaro newspaper, writes UNN.
Details
On the plane returning from the London summit that took place this Sunday, the French president, in an exclusive interview with Le Figaro newspaper, spoke about the directions discussed by the summit participants.
France and Britain are offering Ukraine a month-long ceasefire “in the air, at sea and in energy infrastructure,” Emmanuel Macron has said.
Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that Paris and London were working on a “plan” to end the fighting. The advantage of such a truce is that “we know how to measure it” and the front is huge, “the equivalent of the Paris-Budapest line,” the French president said. Thus, the cessation of hostilities will not initially concern ground fighting. Because “in the case of a ceasefire, it will be very difficult to make sure whether the front is respected,” he explains.
