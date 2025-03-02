Macron does not allow sending European troops to Ukraine in the near future - Le Figaro
Kyiv • UNN
The French president says that European troops will not be sent to Ukraine in the near future. Macron and the British Prime Minister propose a one-month ceasefire in the air, at sea, and in energy infrastructure.
European troops will not be sent to Ukraine in the near future. This was stated by French President Emmanuel Macron in a commentary for Le Figaro, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, European leaders are currently trying to develop initiatives that would allow them to counteract the possible agreements between Washington and Moscow.
At the same time, Macron, along with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, are proposing a month-long "truce in the air, on the seas, and in energy infrastructure.
"In the coming weeks, there will be no European troops on Ukrainian soil. The question is how we will use this time to try to reach a truce with negotiations that will last for several weeks and then, after the peace is signed, deploying forces. We want peace. We don't want it at any price, without guarantees," Macron said.
Recall
After a verbal altercation between US President Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, French President Emmanuel Macron issued a statement supporting Ukraine.
