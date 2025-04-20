$41.380.00
Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war
03:00 AM • 14463 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 22810 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 30620 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 36636 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 26033 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 21913 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19046 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 79757 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85866 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 85201 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Fox News showed the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill at night and labeled Kyiv as Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 684 views

During the night broadcast, Fox News showed a service of the OCU from Kyiv, mistakenly indicating it as Russia. Later, the channel corrected the label to Kyiv, Ukraine.

Fox News showed the patriarch of the Russian Orthodox Church Kirill at night and labeled Kyiv as Russia

At night, the Republican channel Fox News broadcast the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill, and wrote that Kyiv is Russia, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of April 20, Fox News broadcast the nightly Easter service in Russia, led by Patriarch Kirill.

At the same time, the channel showed an Easter service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. However, the credits stated that Kyiv is Russia.

Later, after a pause, they returned the broadcast of the service and corrected it to: Kyiv, Ukraine.

Simultaneously with the broadcast from the Russian Federation and Ukraine, St. Peter's Square in the Vatican was also shown. However, the TV channel made the broadcast from Russia the main one, which had sound where the Russian language was heard.

Addition

On April 19, Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which implies a halt to hostilities on the front line. According to him, it was to take effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.

However, subsequently, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine due to Russian Shaheds.

Then around 9:50 p.m., in Kyiv and the surrounding region, in particular, there was an air raid alert again.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the morning of April 20, after a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on active hostilities on the front, despite Russia's attempts to create the impression of a ceasefire.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'19.04.25, 16:56 • 25914 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarMultimedia
Fox News
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Vatican City
Kyiv
