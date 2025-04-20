At night, the Republican channel Fox News broadcast the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), Patriarch Kirill, and wrote that Kyiv is Russia, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of April 20, Fox News broadcast the nightly Easter service in Russia, led by Patriarch Kirill.

At the same time, the channel showed an Easter service of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU) in St. Michael's Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv. However, the credits stated that Kyiv is Russia.

Later, after a pause, they returned the broadcast of the service and corrected it to: Kyiv, Ukraine.

Simultaneously with the broadcast from the Russian Federation and Ukraine, St. Peter's Square in the Vatican was also shown. However, the TV channel made the broadcast from Russia the main one, which had sound where the Russian language was heard.

Addition

On April 19, Russian dictator Volodymyr Putin announced a supposed "Easter truce," which implies a halt to hostilities on the front line. According to him, it was to take effect from 6 p.m. on Saturday to 12 a.m. on Sunday.

However, subsequently, air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine due to Russian Shaheds.

Then around 9:50 p.m., in Kyiv and the surrounding region, in particular, there was an air raid alert again.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the morning of April 20, after a report from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, reported on active hostilities on the front, despite Russia's attempts to create the impression of a ceasefire.

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'