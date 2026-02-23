$43.270.01
Former head of military medical commission served new suspicion notice over apartment without income confirmation in declaration - prosecutor's office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 156 views

The former head of the military medical commission of the State Border Guard Service has been served with a suspicion notice due to inaccurate data in his declaration worth millions of hryvnias. He understated the value of an apartment purchased in Kyiv and did not declare his real income.

Former head of military medical commission served new suspicion notice over apartment without income confirmation in declaration - prosecutor's office

A new suspicion has been announced against the former head of the Military Medical Commission (VLC) from the State Border Guard Service – inaccurate data amounting to millions of hryvnias were found in his declaration, the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

The former head of the military medical commission of one of the medical support institutions of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine has been notified of suspicion for declaring inaccurate information (Part 1, Article 366-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the prosecutor's office reported.

Details

According to the investigation, "in December 2023, the official purchased an apartment in Kyiv worth over UAH 3.3 million, but in the 2023 declaration, he indicated only UAH 1.5 million." It is also reported that "he did not reflect the real income and expenses through which the real estate was purchased."

The amount of established inaccurate information exceeds UAH 2.7 million. The audit showed that the official's and his family members' official incomes do not correspond to the cost of the acquired housing, which may indicate concealment of the sources of funds

- the prosecutor's office noted.

As noted, in May 2025, the same official was already notified of suspicion of systematically receiving undue benefits for entering inaccurate data into military personnel's medical documents. In February 2026, the indictment in that proceeding was sent to court.

The current investigation is being carried out under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the field of defense of the Central Region within the framework of the "Reverse Side of TCC and VLC" program.

"Within the framework of the 'Reverse Side of TCC and VLC' program, during 2026, 37 officials of TCC and SP and VLC were notified of suspicion in 27 criminal proceedings. The documented amount of undue benefits is 104.1 thousand US dollars and 238 thousand UAH," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

Massively issued fictitious VVK conclusions in the absence of conscripts: a group of TCC doctors exposed in Odesa region

Julia Shramko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Real estate
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
TCC and SP
State Border of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Kyiv