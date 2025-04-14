$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 15017 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 13186 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 18620 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28096 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 60214 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 57030 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33383 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59461 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106479 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165301 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

For the first time in 60 years: a leading general in China has been removed from office due to a corruption scandal - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3846 views

Xi Jinping dismissed General He Weidong as part of the fight against corruption in the People's Liberation Army of China. This is the first time in 60 years that an official of such high rank has been dismissed.

For the first time in 60 years: a leading general in China has been removed from office due to a corruption scandal - FT

Chinese President Xi Jinping has fired General "Number Two" He Weidong in the People's Liberation Army of China (PLA) as part of the fight against corruption in the army. This is the first dismissal of such a high-ranking official in six decades, UNN writes with reference to Financial Times.

Details

It is reported that General He Weidong was removed from his post in recent weeks. In addition to being the second-ranking officer in the PLA, Weidong is also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party.

The removal of He Weidong came after Xi removed Miao Hua, one of the six senior officials of the Central Military Commission (CMC), from office six months ago for "serious violations of discipline." This term is usually used to refer to corruption in the Chinese armed forces.

Although the Chinese government has not made an official statement, several sources report that General Weidong has been detained and questioned, possibly in a corruption case. He has not appeared at public events recently, raising questions about his position.

Experts believe that Xi Jinping is trying to make sure that the military is loyal to the Communist Party and ready to accept global challenges. Neil Thomas, an expert on China, said: "This shows how seriously Xi takes the fight against corruption in the army."

In the past two years, President Xi has fired several senior military leaders, including two heads of the PLA's missile forces, which control part of China's nuclear weapons, and two former defense ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu. All of them were reportedly fired for corruption.

Xi Jinping vows to step up fight against corruption in China09.01.24, 05:38 • 27049 views

Other senior officials have also been dismissed recently, including former Foreign Minister Qin Gang, who was once considered close to Xi Jinping. These moves have led some to believe that instability may be growing in China's leadership.

The dismissal of General Weidong comes at a time when China is facing other serious challenges, including economic problems and growing tensions with the United States. In such times, maintaining unity and control over the armed forces becomes even more important for Chinese leaders.

Last year, there were reports that the current Minister of Defense, Dong Jun, was also under investigation. However, sources now say that he has been acquitted. He recently met with the head of the Pakistan Air Force in Beijing.

The Chinese government has not yet commented on the situation with General Weidong, which leaves many questions about what will happen next in this high-level anti-corruption campaign.

Addition

China has launched an investigation into its defense minister in connection with the latest corruption scandal to hit the top ranks of the country's People's Liberation Army.

Former Vice President of Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (ICBC) Zhang Hongli was sentenced to death with a reprieve for accepting bribes.

China first launched a corruption investigation into Zhang, a former vice president of ICBC, in late 2023. Later, in May last year, he was arrested and charged with bribery.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Financial Times
Beijing
Xi Jinping
China
United States
Pakistan
