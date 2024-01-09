Xi Jinping vows to step up fight against corruption in China

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to strengthen anti-corruption measures in the country, especially in capital-intensive sectors, and to make punishment for people who offer bribes more severe, Bloomberg reports, UNN .

Details

During a meeting of the Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Monday, he called for tougher inspections to prevent the spread of bribery in new sectors and for officials to quickly deal with what he called "hidden corruption.

He singled out finance, energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and state-owned companies as the main areas of focus.

Since taking office in 2012, Xi has repeatedly declared zero tolerance for corruption, and his signature campaign has covered sectors such as healthcare and finance.

Last year, a record number of senior executives were trapped, and investigations against high-ranking bankers, including former Bank of China Chairman Liu Lianghe and former China Development Bank Vice President Zhou Qingyu, made waves in the financial sector.

According to Xi Jinping, China will punish those guilty of offering a bribe more severely. Although Xi called the decade-long fight against corruption convincing, he also said that the situation remains difficult.