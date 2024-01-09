Xi Jinping vows to step up fight against corruption in China

ukenru
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas
06:35 PM • 18827 views

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
06:15 PM • 40669 views

Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
05:53 PM • 32015 views

Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
05:42 PM • 36358 views

Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 111966 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 117069 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 149011 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142727 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 179159 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172793 views

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 67820 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 78587 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101998 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

March 2, 11:50 AM • 68606 views
Tusk urges European leaders to strengthen NATO's eastern flank - BBC

March 2, 12:11 PM • 44471 views
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to

06:15 PM • 40669 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

March 2, 11:46 AM • 111966 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 289426 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 256237 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 241221 views
5 new TV series in March: from superheroes to mysterious family dramas

06:35 PM • 18827 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 101998 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 149011 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 109574 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 109400 views
Xi Jinping vows to step up fight against corruption in China

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27028 views

Xi Jinping has promised to step up China's anti-corruption efforts, especially in key sectors, and to toughen penalties for bribery.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to strengthen anti-corruption measures in the country, especially in capital-intensive sectors, and to make punishment for people who offer bribes more severe, Bloomberg reports, UNN .

Details

During a meeting of the Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on Monday, he called for tougher inspections to prevent the spread of bribery in new sectors and for officials to quickly deal with what he called "hidden corruption.

He singled out finance, energy, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and state-owned companies as the main areas of focus.

Since taking office in 2012, Xi has repeatedly declared zero tolerance for corruption, and his signature campaign has covered sectors such as healthcare and finance.

China appoints new head of the Defense Ministry30.12.23, 04:55 • 34486 views

Last year, a record number of senior executives were trapped, and investigations against high-ranking bankers, including former Bank of China Chairman Liu Lianghe and former China Development Bank Vice President Zhou Qingyu, made waves in the financial sector.

According to Xi Jinping, China will punish those guilty of offering a bribe more severely. Although Xi called the decade-long fight against corruption convincing, he also said that the situation remains difficult.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

