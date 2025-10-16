Following the results of "Ramstein", Ukraine received commitments from allies for over a billion dollars: which countries and how much
At the meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense, agreements were reached on new contributions totaling at least $422 million to the PURL initiative. Also, $715 million was declared for procurement from the Ukrainian industry and additional military assistance from allies.
Following the meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine (in the "Ramstein" format), Ukraine received commitments from allies for $422 million through the PURL initiative, $715 million for procurement from the Ukrainian defense industry, and over $100 million in military aid, Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"During the meeting in the 'Ramstein' format, we reached agreements with our allies that will strengthen Ukraine," the minister noted.
New contributions to the PURL initiative totaling at least $422 million
According to him, more than half of NATO member countries have already made or declared contributions to PURL.
New contributions for procurement from the Ukrainian industry – $715 million
According to him, these commitments include:
- Norway – $600 million for UAVs, EW systems, and explosives;
- Netherlands – $106 million for attack and reconnaissance UAVs;
- Canada – $8 million for interceptor drones;
- Iceland – $4 million within the framework of the "Danish model."
Military aid: Sweden – $8 billion for security assistance to Ukraine in 2026-2027. Czech Republic – a new package of $72 million. Canada – $20 million for winter equipment and missile components. Portugal – $12 million to the British fund for the procurement of weapons for Ukraine IFU. Finland – is preparing the 13th package of military aid
